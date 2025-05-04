By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 4, 2025

White Hats at U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) have intercepted telephone calls between Democratic Congresspeople advising one another to avoid Washington, D.C., on June 14—President Donald J. Trump’s birthday and the day 6,400 soldiers and a cavalcade of military hardware will parade from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall.

Besides troops, 150 vehicles—including tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles–and 50 helicopters will be present to celebrate the president’s 79th birthday.

Some Democrats, however, believe that President Trump has an ulterior agenda behind summoning a substantial, overwhelming show of force to the nation’s capital: to apprehend and imprison senators, house representatives, and the horde of activist judges who live and work in the greater D.C. area.

On Thursday, ARCYBER monitored a conversation between Chuck Schumer’s chief of staff, Michael Lynch, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, on which Lynch said,

“It’s legit. Army’s confirmed it. Nothing like this has ever been done and Chuck will be far, far away from Washington just in case Trump’s making his move. We’re informing everyone to give D.C. a wide berth; otherwise, we might never see daylight again.”

“He can’t do that,” AOC replied. “It’s illegal, and the people wouldn’t stand behind him, only his magots.”

“Doesn’t matter if we think it’s legal or not or constitutional. Trump’s been wanting this since 2016, and now it could actually happen. Don’t chance it,” Lynch said.

“I’m not going to be there anyway, but I’ll pass the word along,” AOC said.

Also on Thursday, ARCYBER listened in on a call between New York House Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Laura Gillan.

“Trump’s made himself judge, jury, and executioner. His parade is a pretense for a roundup. No parade needs 6,000 militants and Apache and Blackhawk helicopters. Heed my advice: Be at least 100 miles from Washington,” Jeffries told her.

“Isn’t it our job to stand against him, to stop him,” Gillan said.

“Be real. How will you stop an armed invasion and Army Rangers fast-roping from helicopters? There’s a time and place for everything, and this won’t be the time or place. D.C. used to be ours, our enclave, but won’t be again until 2028. Protect yourself, Laura, no one else will,” Jefferies said.

According to an ARCYBER source, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker made over 200 phone calls this weekend imploring colleagues to flee Washington 48 hours before the parade and return only after House Minority Whip Katherine Clark texted “all clear” to all Democratic Congresspeople.

On one call, Booker told Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks to pack a bag and head for the bills, because Trump would likely target “Black and Hispanic lawmakers first.”

“Anyone living within 50 miles of D.C. is in grave danger. Get out of town, I am,” he told her.

Although RRN has no conclusive proof that “The Storm” will occur on Trump’s birthday, a few weeks ago, a White Hat source told us a “reckoning” would take place on June 14. That source, though, refused to elaborate on what that meant.