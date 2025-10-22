By Debra Heine

October 22, 2025

The “No Kings” protests over the weekend exposed the dark and disturbing underbelly of the Democrat’s anti-Trump movement, despite remaining “mostly peaceful” by day.

Many of the demonstrators proudly and openly wished death upon President Donald Trump and/or approved of the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

The protesters were overwhelmingly white, elderly, and malinformed.

In Chicago, a woman was filmed mocking the assassination of Kirk by making a finger gun gesture toward her neck and laughing.

The woman was quickly identified online as Lucy Martinez, a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago.

The school confirmed her identity and said in a statement that her behavior at the rally did not “reflect the professionalism and respect we expect from our staff.”

The school stopped short of disclosing how Martinez would be punished for her egregious behavior, only to say the situation “has been addressed internally.”

Nathan Hale Elementary School, where Martinez allegedly worked as a teacher, also recently shut its website and X account down.

During the Chicago “No Kings” protest Saturday a Wilber Wright College staffer delivered a speech through a bull horn calling for the murder of immigration agents. The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the incident.

Anti-Trump murder fantasies were a popular theme at the demonstrations.

A woman at a No Kings protest in Philadelphia, held a handwritten sign on notebook paper that read: “Why can’t anybody seem to actually kill the president because no one’s been successful and good presidents are dead.”

When asked if she supported political violence, the woman shot back, “no, I encourage thought-provoking questions!”

Then she reiterated her question: “Why is that actually going on in 2025 where someone can’t even manage to do that to our president.”

A “No Kings” agitator in Seattle told independent journalist Brandi Kruse that he would kill Deputy White House advisor Stephen Miller himself if he could.

A man behind him chimed in that it would be “justified.”

Kruse reported on Monday that the FBI is now looking for the individual who threatened to kill Miller.

A No Kings protester in Maine told a reporter that she wanted to wake up the next morning and “see the obituary that we’re all waiting for.”

“Wish that President Trump is dead?” the bewildered reporter asked.

“Yes! Absolutely!” the woman responded proudly.

One woman held up a sign that said “I wish He Hadn’t Turned His Head.”

Another female activist held a sign rooting for President Trump to die from a blood clot.

An independent journalist at a No Kings rally in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was mobbed by elderly protesters chanting “shame, shame!” just for asking questions.

“Assassination chic” was in full force at a Denver No Kings protest where demonstrators wore tee shirts glorifying political violence.

“Politicians Don’t Die LIKE THEY USED TO,” one shirt reads with an illustration of President Trump’s head getting blown off.

Another activist wore a shirt that read, “Make Assassinations GREAT AGAIN.”

The booth of the Denver Communists displayed a sign that read, “Charlie Kirk deserved it. Change my mind.”

Extreme anti-Charlie Kirk rhetoric was a disturbing recurring phenomenon.

A woman in New York City held up a morally depraved sign that read, “which one heals faster? (A) Trump’s Ear (B) Erika’s Heart

A man at a No Kings rally in Georgia thought it would be funny to wear a Charlie Kirk assassination Halloween costume. This freak was mocking Charlie’s ass*ssination at the no kings protest in Georgia.

Anyone recognize him??

An older liberal woman at the same rally said Charlie Kirk Is a “piece of garbage,” and that she was glad he was dead.

Yet another elderly No Kinger in NYC accosted reporter Savanah Hernandez when he saw her TPUSA press badge and told her that Kirk was a “racist, bigot scum.”

A younger, red-headed woman at another No Kings event melted down at the sight of a counter protester wearing a “For Charlie” tee shirt.

“He was a rapist! He was a misogynist! she screeched. “That means that you are too!”

She bellowed, “get out, get out!” as her cohorts chimed in, “he hated people!”

Protesters were also seen in tee shirts identical to the one worn by Kirk’s assassin.

A blue-haired activist in Tennessee wearing a disturbing facemask held a Guillotine sign that read “feed me.”

Masked blur-haired leftists calls to behead Republicans at the No Kings protest in Tennessee.

“This is the Democratic Party,” quipped Libs of TikTok on X. “They want to kill us.”

BOTTOMLINE

The “No Kings” protests were a series of nationwide demonstrations organized by a coalition of liberal and Democratic groups opposing President Donald Trump’s policies, which protesters framed as authoritarian overreach, including claims of democratic backsliding and comparisons to monarchy.

Organizers reported over 2,600 rally sites across all 50 states and internationally, with attendance estimates ranging from 2 million (per Republican-aligned sources) to as high as 7 million (per progressive outlets like Democracy Now).

Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, preemptively labeled the events “Hate America rallies” and associated them with “antifa,” “Marxists,” “Hamas sympathizers,” and potential violence, with some GOP governors activating the National Guard in preparation.

President Trump responded by dismissing the protests as a “joke,” posting a satirical AI video of himself in a “King Trump” jet dumping sewage on crowds, and stating he’s “not a king” but “works his ass off.”

