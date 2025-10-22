Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
5h

When I saw a young boy stabbing an effigy of Trump, I consider you, as no different than Hamas, teaching their young Palestinian children to hate and kill Jews. You are domestic terrorists, nothing more. Remember that!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Murray's avatar
Murray
11h

concerning rhetoric from a minority who need some relaxation therapy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture