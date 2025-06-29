By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

A White Hat source on Saturday told Real Raw News that the Trump administration will probably detain some Deep State criminals at “Alligator Alcatraz”—the colloquial name for an under-construction migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades—before shipping them to GITMO to stand trial.

Located 45 miles west of Miami, the soon-to-be fenced-in tent city is being built on the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, a largely abandoned airport facility in a remote area of the inhospitable Everglades.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said “Alligator Alcatraz,” once completed, will hold between 3,000-4,000 illegals, reducing stress on ICE’s overcrowded Krome North internment facility in Miami.

The fast-tracked project is rapidly nearing completion and is expected to receive an influx of illegal aliens within the next two weeks, as ICE continues purging the nation of undesirables at a breakneck pace.

White Hats also see value in “Alligator Alcatraz,” albeit for a different reason.

Its proximity to GITMO and functional airfield make “Alligator Alcatraz” an ideal spot to temporarily house Deep Staters, our source said.

“There’s a mess of open border-loving Democrats out there needing a place to stay. Let’s see how open border they really are if tossed in puptent with three murderous MS-13. I’d like to see [Illinois Governor JB] Pritzker and Amy Acton in there.”

Acton, known as “Ohio’s Fauci,” was the state’s director of public health throughout the Scamdemic. She attained infamy for her social distancing and stay-at-home mandates that bankrupted local economies.

Acton intends to square off against Vivek Ramaswamy in the state’s next gubernatorial election.

It’s unclear if she and Pritzker are subjects of a White Hat investigation, for our source wouldn’t answer the question definitively.

“I just said it’d be nice to see them there,” he reiterated.

He went on to explain, though, why “Alligator Alcatraz” is a better fit for Deeper Staters than it is for illegal aliens.

“DeSantis said ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ will be virtually inescapable because it’s surrounded by alligators, snakes, and insect-infested swamps in every direction. What he’s overlooking is the tenacity and resourcefulness of illegals. Many came to the United States on foot from South America. They had to cross the Darién Gap,” he said.

Known for its treacherous terrain, dense rainforest, mountains, swamplands, and roaming bands of human traffickers, the Darién Gap is a remote, roadless jungle between Panama and Columbia, and is an unavoidable obstacle for South Americans seeking illegal entry into the United States.

Many have perished traversing the 60-mile jungle.

“The gap makes the Everglades look like a leisurely stroll in the Smoky Mountains,” our source said.

“It’s probably safe to assume some migrants at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ braved the gap with nothing more than the shirt on their back and some crackers to eat. If they can give ICE the slip and beat the fence, they can hopscotch across the Everglades to Miami in no time flat. Deep Staters, on the other hand—well, no Deep State pencil pusher will risk crossing the Everglades.”

In closing, he said JAG Corps has mentioned detaining Deep Staters at “Alligator Alcatraz” to President Trump, who allegedly replied, “Sounds like a great idea.”