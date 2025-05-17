By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 17, 2025

United States Special Operations Forces on assignment at Luis Carpizo naval facility, Mexico, where they were training the Mexican military to battle drug Cartels, bumped into a Deep State priority target White Hats had almost abandoned hope of finding.

On March 26, Green Berets running laps around the facility spotted former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who served as the late Merrick Garland’s righthand woman, leisurely standing outside an on-base home she lived in, and they resolved to take her dead or alive.

Some backstory:

On January 21, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order designating Cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists.

Title 10 of the United States Code permits a president to deploy Special Operations Forces (Green Berets, Delta Force, Navy Seals, 75th Ranger Regiment) to counter terrorist threats.

Deployment on foreign soil requires the cooperation of the host country’s government.

On February 15, the US Army 7th Special Forces Group arrived in Campeche to train the Mexican marine infantry in conventional and unconventional warfare tactics over six weeks.

(We reject this kind of training because the Cartels actively recruit former Mexican servicepeople, who can then use our training and tactics against us or innocents.)

Lisa Monaco:

White Hats had been searching for Monaco since January 2024, around the time they finally caught up with and apprehended the late criminal Merrick Garland.

However, in intelligence speak, Monaco had left the reservation, well aware that the military would pursue her, too.

In June 2024, White Hats shot and killed a Monaco body double in Washington, D.C.

White Hats suspected the real Monaco had fled the US for Eastern Europe, Poland or Ukraine, known Deep State hideouts.

It never occurred to them that Monaco could’ve been lying low south of the border.

March 27, 2025:

When the Green Berets saw Monaco at Luis Carpizo naval facility, they contacted 7th SFG(A) commander Colonel Pat Neilson and asked whether Monaco was still targetable.

Informed that Monaco was at Luis Carpizo, Col. Neilson told the soldiers to stand by until he got clarification.

He spoke with General Eric M. Smith and Lieutenant General Johnathon Braga at US Army Special Operations Command, who affirmed Monaco was still wanted by the US government for treason.

7th SFG received orders to apprehend Monaco but to first ascertain how long she had been at Luis Carpizo and her relationship with base leadership, and impress upon them that Monaco was a fugitive.

According to reliable sources, Monaco, it turns out, first arrived in Mexico in February 2024 and was granted “special dispensation” dual citizenship after Pedophile Biden appealed to former Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on her behalf.

Criminal Joe Biden allegedly told Obrador that President Trump’s MAGA movement endangered Monaco’s life and begged him to bestow upon her Mexican citizenship so she could freely travel between the US and Mexico.

Obrador, sources say, received a healthy cash payment for cooperating, and Monaco suddenly had three residences in Mexico, one at Luis Carpizo, an upmarket hacienda in Coahuila, and an apartment in Mexico City—as well as a private security force that accompanied her while traveling in Mexico.

It’s unclear if Mexico’s current president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, had knowledge of the arrangement.

What is clear is that Monaco was in Mexico City from February 6 to March 25, which explains why Special Forces hadn’t spotted her until March 26; still, why a fugitive who fled the US to escape military justice showed up at a location teeming with Special Forces is a mystery.

The operation was no secret. The Department of Defense announced it a week in advance, and domestic and international media published stories about the operation.

It’s unthinkable that Morrow, who had a house on base, was oblivious to current events, or hadn’t been informed.

Maybe she was overconfident or thought the Mexican military would protect her.

On March 27, the Special Forces leader let Luis Carpizo leadership—and Campeche Senator Alejandro Moreno Cardenas—know they were harboring an American fugitive, and that she’d be returning to the United States with them.

That night, the Green Berets entered Monaco’s home hoping to surprise her.

But the Deep Stater was aware and awake and packing a suitcase from which she took a pistol and pointed it at her own head.

“I had immunity,” was all she said before shooting herself in the temple.

The self-inflicted gunshot wound killed her almost immediately.

“We still need answers,” a source told RRN. “But one less Deep Stater to prosecute.”

