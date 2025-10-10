By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

Deep Stater and Former FBI supervisory agent Curtis Heide was fatally shot by a quartet of US Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) officers during a high-risk arrest attempt at Heide’s secluded hideaway in the Shenandoah Mountains on Wednesday afternoon, Real Raw News had learned.

Heide was a veteran FBI employee who had been part of a 2016 team investigating whether Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest private bank, was a secret conduit of communication between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s now-debunked “Russian collusion” counterintelligence operation against President Donald Trump.

Heide also led the Washington Field Office’s investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, overseeing hundreds of arrests and prosecutions of innocent patriotic citizens and military veterans who had peacefully opposed the stolen election.

Heide betrayed the president and his oath of office by knowingly ordering the arrests of innocents, our source said.

President Trump, he added, put Heide’s name on a sealed indictment charging him with treason, insurrection, and violations of the Espionage Act after resuming his rightful position in the Oval Office on January 20.

As Heide had committed the bulk of his crimes following the stolen election and after President Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, which ceded provisional control of the United States to the US military in January 2021, the president tasked White Hats with handling Heide’s case.

The criminal indictment was unsealed Monday, our source said, and General Eric M. Smith and Judge Advocate General Major General David Bligh asked Chief of Staff for the Army Criminal Investigation Division Karen Spyder if her agents could apprehend Heide at his alleged residence, a rustic cabin in the Virginia woods.

“He went off-grid a few years back. We knew where he was and didn’t consider one disgruntled former corrupt fed to pose a threat to our men,” our source said, “but what should’ve been a routine takedown was anything but.”

Per an after-action report reviewed by RRN, the CID agents announced themselves at the door to Heide’s cabin.

Heide, clad only in pajamas and armed with a handgun, cracked open the door and demanded to see the warrant, screaming about government overreach and President Trump’s vengeful prosecution of perceived enemies.

Heide then slammed the door, barricaded it, and fired four shots through it.

The rounds pierced the door and nearly struck two CID agents; only their training and alacrity saved their lives. They had dived for cover, then returned fire, emptying several magazines into the splintered door.

“I’m shot, help me,” Heidie’s voice called out weakly.

“Fuck you. It’s your own damn fault. We’re not walking into your trap,” a CID agent shouted.

In the end, the agents did breach the door and found Heide bleeding out through three sucking chest wounds.

“He’s finished,” one agent said.

Our source said: “We would’ve preferred him alive, but his story’s done. A man who once took an oath to defend the country died at the hands of men sworn to uphold the law.”