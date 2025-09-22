By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 22, 2025

A Deep State detainee at Guantanamo Bay went crazy and plucked out his left eye after staff refused to put a television in his cell so he could watch the Sunday broadcast of Charlie Kirk’s memorial taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

As reported in August, US Marines arrested former FBI counterintelligence official Bill Priestap at an Asian massage parlor in Los Angeles.

JAG had charged Priestap with treason for allegedly helping to mastermind the 2016 Russian collusion scandal against President Trump.

On September 1, he was transferred from JAG’s Pensacola headquarters to Guantanamo Bay, where, according to a GITMO source, he behaved like a model prisoner until he was overcome by madness on Sunday afternoon.

At 7:00 a.m., a calm and collected Priestap politely asked a guard for temporary use of a television to “hear and see beautiful Erika Kirk” memorialize her late husband.

“Never cared much for Charlie, but his wife, now, she’s something special,” Priestap told the guard.

“You sicko pervert, this ain’t the Hilton, you’re not getting shit,” the guard reportedly replied.

Two hours later, Priestap repeated his request, this time to a pair of guards making rounds in the Camp Delta cell block.

Again, he insisted that he needed a television set or a computer with internet access to view the upcoming tribute to Charlie Kirk, and again, the guards rebuffed him.

“If you can’t get me a TV, let me talk to someone who can, the admiral maybe,” Priestap shouted. “I must watch it.”

JAG did not accommodate his demand.

At about 2:00 p.m. PST, as 63,000 mourners filled State Farm Stadium to celebrate Kirk’s accomplishments and lament his untimely demise, Priestap made a final appeal, telling a guard that if he couldn’t watch the service with his own two eyes, he’d never see the inside of a courtroom.

Ninety minutes later, guards monitoring a closed-circuit security camera saw Priestap performing body modification surgery on himself.

He had dug his fingers into his left orbital socket and removed his eyeball. It dangled from his head from veiny threads.

Priestap was shrieking in agony and trying to scoop out his right eye when guards and paramedics burst into the cell and stopped him from mutilating himself further.

“Why couldn’t I watch the ceremony?” Priestap wailed.

He was rushed to the Naval Hospital at Guantanamo Bay for treatment, our source said.

Self-removal of the eyeball, also called self-enucleation, is an extreme form of self-harm, which is rare, especially in a society ill-disposed to self-maiming, but dates back to ancient Greece and first appeared in medical literature in 1846.

We will update this article upon receiving more info on Priestap’s condition.