By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 31, 2025

Hollywood superstar George Clooney has been granted French citizenship and has fled to France to evade military arrest following a bombshell indictment charging him with treason and abetting the criminal Biden regime.

The 64-year-old actor, known for his suave roles in films like Ocean’s Eleven and his outspoken political activism, now finds himself at the center of a real-life drama that has sent shockwaves through Washington and Tinseltown alike.

On Christmas Eve, Clooney and his wife boarded their recently delivered Gulfstream 800 at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles and took to the skies, heading directly for Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris.

Hours earlier, Clooney received word that France’s president, Emmanuelle Macron, had personally approved his citizenship application, which, incidentally, coincided with JAG unsealing an indictment charging the Proof of Life actor with a litany of high crimes dating back to the treasonous Obama years.

Clooney was a longtime Obama confidante and a lifetime member of the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR), a shadowy globalist intelligence apparatus that often called for US intervention in foreign affairs.

JAG sources told Real Raw News that Clooney had been a CIA asset from 2009 until, at the behest of his masters, he excoriated Pedophile Joe Biden as “incompetent and senile” and endorsed now GITMO detainee Kamala Harris in July 2024.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Special Forces ARREST KAMALA HARRIS on charges of Treason!

Before that, though, Clooney, in December 2023, faked being stricken with COVID-19 in a failed bid to reinstitute mask and vaccine mandates.

At the time, a melodramatic and allegedly bedridden Clooney claimed he had to direct “The Boys in the Boat” from his bed because the virus had left him bedbound.

But it was a charade. While purportedly bedridden, Clooney had been spotted dancing the night away at La Frontera Night Club and dining with friends at 71 Above, an upscale LA eatery.

According to our sources, Big Pharma corporations such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson paid the immensely wealthy actor tens of millions of dollars to feign illness after the Plandemic had been exposed as a colossal fraud, and fewer and fewer people showed up at pharmacies and urgent care centers for vaccines, tanking Big Pharma’s profits.

Also, according to JAG documents reviewed by RRN, Clooney used his considerable influence and resources to support what prosecutors describe as “subversive elements” within the former fake Biden administration.

Specifically, the charges claim that Clooney funneled millions through shadowy non-profits to aid in what the indictment calls “regime preservation efforts” during the tumultuous 2024 election cycle.

These efforts purportedly included disinformation campaigns, illegal voter mobilization, and even covert communications with foreign entities sympathetic to the Democratic cause.

“George Clooney wasn’t just a celebrity endorser; he was a key architect in propping up a failing administration,” a JAG source told RRN.

He was a “Hollywood elitist” who crossed the line from activism to sedition.

The indictment details how Clooney’s Lake Como villa in Italy served as hub for secret meetings with criminal Biden aides, where strategies were allegedly hatched to undermine electoral integrity.

One explosive allegation involves Clooney’s supposed role in abetting the illegitimate “Biden regime” by providing logistical support for whistleblowers who leaked classified information to discredit opponents.

Enter France.

Sources close to the actor reveal that Clooney, who has long maintained a residence in the South of France and is married to British Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, expedited his application for French citizenship through a little-known cultural exemption clause.

Macron, a self-proclaimed fan of Clooney’s humanitarian work with the United Nations and his cinema accomplishments, personally fast-tracked the process.

“He’s a traitor, and so is his wife,” our source said.

“Next time they set foot in the US, we’ll grab them both and ship them to GITMO. We now have enough incontrovertible evidence lock them up for life, or get them hanged.”