By American Media Group

July 26, 2026

A declassified CIA document from 1950 reveals early research linking anti-parasitic compounds to tumor biology, raising questions about decades of unexplored scientific potential.

Millions of cancer victims have paid the price as this vital line of research was set back DECADES.

THE DOCUMENT – CLASSIFIED, THEN HIDDEN FOR DECADES

A declassified Central Intelligence Agency document, originating from 1950 and released publicly only in 2011, reveals that U.S. intelligence was aware of a Soviet study examining the biological relationship between parasites and malignant tumors.

The report, titled “Biological Resemblance Between Neoplasms and Malignant Tumors” was based on foreign scientific material and describes findings that anti-parasitic compounds demonstrated activity affecting tumor mechanisms in experimental animal models.

At the time of origin, the document was marked:

CONFIDENTIAL

Derived from foreign publications (Leningrad, October 1950)

Distributed internally in February 1951

The document itself clearly notes: “This is unevaluated information.”

DON’T MISS THIS:

CORE FINDING – SHARED BIOLOGY BETWEEN PARASITES AND TUMORS

The Soviet researchers cited in the report identified that:

tumor cells and parasites may share biological and metabolic similarities

anti-parasitic substances could interfere with cellular mechanisms relevant to tumor growth

experimental results showed effects on malignant tumors in animals

These findings were presented as scientific observations, not as finalized medical conclusions, but they established a line of inquiry that directly connects anti-parasitic compounds with cancer-related processes.

CLASSIFICATION AND DELAY – A CRITICAL GAP

The timeline raises a central issue: the information existed in 1950; it was classified and restricted; it was not publicly accessible until 2011.

This creates a gap of over half a century during which this line of research was not part of mainstream scientific development.

The document does not explain why it remained classified, but the effect is measurable: a potentially significant research direction remained outside public scientific scrutiny for decades

VIDEO CLAIMS – INTERPRETATION OF THE FILE

The accompanying video interpretation states that:

anti-parasitic drugs, including ivermectin, may have tumor-reducing effects

the classification of the study may have contributed to delays in cancer research development

the findings suggest overlapping biological mechanisms between parasites and cancer cells

These statements reflect interpretations based on the document, not direct conclusions stated within the CIA file itself.

ADDITIONAL CLAIM – HUMAN STUDY REFERENCE

The material also introduces a separate claim regarding human trials involving anti-parasitic drugs such as ivermectin and mebendazole, stating:

84.4% of patients experienced tumor reduction, disappearance, or stabilization

This statistic is presented in the provided material but is not contained in the CIA document, and no primary study details are included alongside the claim.

WHAT THE DOCUMENT CONFIRMS — AND WHAT IT DOES NOT

From the declassified CIA file:

THE REAL IMPACT – A LINE OF RESEARCH LEFT BEHIND

The most significant consequence is not what the document proves, but what it represents:

a scientific direction identified early

then removed from broader visibility

and only reintroduced decades later

In a field like cancer research, where progress depends on cumulative discovery, time matters.

A delay of decades in exploring any viable pathway raises a serious question:

What could have been discovered earlier if this line of research had remained open?

FINAL WORD – DOCUMENTED HISTORY, CURRENT DEBATE

The declassified CIA file confirms that research linking anti-parasitic compounds to tumor biology existed as early as 1950. It also confirms that this information was not publicly accessible for more than 50 years.

Everything beyond that point — including conclusions about impact, effectiveness, or missed opportunities — is now part of an active and growing debate.

What is no longer in question is this:

the information existed

it was classified

and it is now public

Millions of cancer victims have paid the price as this vital line of research was set back DECADES.

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BOTTOMLINE

In 1951, the CIA produced a short (two-page) English summary of a 1950 Soviet article by Prof. V.V. Alpatov published openly in the journal Priroda.

The CIA title is “Biochemical Resemblance Between Endoparasites and Malignant Tumors.” It was marked confidential as routine handling of foreign scientific literature during the early Cold War and released to the public in 2011 (available in the CIA Reading Room since then).

It is explicitly labeled “unevaluated information”—the agency was translating and circulating Soviet open-source science, not conducting or endorsing secret research.

Key points from the summary:

Endoparasites (especially intestinal worms) and malignant tumors share some metabolic traits: pronounced anaerobic metabolism and accumulation of glycogen.

Both can operate under mixed aerobic/anaerobic conditions.

In 1938, German chemist H. Mauss synthesized the compound Myracyl D (also known as Miracil D or lucanthone). It showed activity against bilharzia (Schistosoma) parasites and against experimental malignant tumors.

Other observations involved compounds such as a guanine analog (Guanozolo) that affected nucleic-acid synthesis in certain organisms and mouse tumors, plus differential responses to optical isomers of atebrin.

The paper floats older speculative ideas about possible “parasitic nature” of tumors and shared biochemical peculiarities (antigens, optical activity of receptors, purine metabolism).

Lucanthone/Miracil D was a real schistosomicide. It has documented activity against some experimental tumors in mid-20th-century studies and was later examined as a possible radiation or chemotherapy adjuvant.

In short, an interesting mid-century observation about shared biochemistry existed: an old compound had dual activity already known in research circles, and the CIA filed a translation of a Soviet paper as it routinely did.

Legitimate scientific curiosity about metabolic vulnerabilities shared by some parasites and some cancers continues in peer-reviewed research today.

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