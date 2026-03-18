By C. Douglas Golden

March 19, 2026

With Republicans working to pass the SAVE America Act in the Senate to safeguard election integrity, a new report out of Washington is highlighting a potential danger to American elections that Democrats don’t want to talk about.

And it turns out there’s a good reason for that — since it could cast a shadow over Pedophile Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 vote that has never quite set right with the American right.

It’s a danger that comes from the People’s Republic of China — the United States’ most dangerous enemy on the global stage.

According to a document obtained by Just the News, and confirmed with officials who had knowledge of the investigation, Beijing was able to electronically infiltrate unidentified American election systems as part of a cyber-espionage campaign.

The United States expressed outrage when Great Britain revealed two years ago that its voter registration databases were hacked by China in what became a global scandal.

But it turns out the U.S. intelligence harbored its own secret at the time, knowing since 2020 that Beijing also gained access to American voter registration data, according to documents reviewed by Just the News and interviews with officials with direct knowledge.

“[Redacted] Chinese intelligence officials analyzed multiple U.S. states’ [Redacted] election voter registration data, [Redacted] to conduct public opinion analysis on the 2020 US general election,” a portion of an April 2020 National Intelligence Council document stated.

The memo, titled “Cyber Operations Enabling Expansive Authoritarianism,” was “quietly declassified” in 2022, but received no attention from either fake pResident Joe Biden’s administration or from the establishment media.

“That means six years later that the U.S. intelligence community has yet to fully inform the American people or the Congress on the breadth of evidence it possesses of China’s actions, how Beijing got the data, and what operations it has taken or contemplated,” wrote Just the News founder John Solomon and chief investigative correspondent Jerry Dunleavy.

WATCH: The Western Journal on X: “BOMBSHELL: As early as Feb. 2020, U.S. intel confirmed China had breached security and accessed 2020 U.S. voter registration data. Just the News reports “several intelligence officials [confirmed] this has been covered up for years.” H/T: @TonySeruga https://t.co/J7VJ97uG2c” / X

The information in question relates to voter registration — not actual voting systems. But that doesn’t make it unimportant.

“Voter registration data is not the same as ballots, where Americans choose their candidates,” Solomon and Dunleavy wrote.

“But it contains sensitive personally identifying information, including driver’s license data and partial Social Security numbers. The data is considered so sensitive that several Democrat states are currently trying to keep the Trump Justice Department from obtaining it and liberal groups claim it is a holy grail of election integrity.”

And who was the only intel official sounding serious warnings about Chinese activities? Trump’s director of national intelligence in 2020, John Ratcliffe.

Just a reminder, too, that criminal Biden’s administration made a big to-do about this sort of thing happening in the United Kingdom.

From The Wall Street Journal, April of 2024:

Why not go public with the knowledge that the Chinese government had also tried similar shenanigans in the United States? A charitable reading might be that we wouldn’t want our adversaries to know what we know about them.

A more uncharitable reading might be

1) we were all supposed to pretend 2020 was The Safest and Most Secure Election Ever™ and

2) this would have made the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election — never proven beyond penny-ante hijinks — look piddling by comparison.

Reading the memo, you realize this isn’t like what the Democrats alleged handed President Donald Trump the election eight years ago: A handful of dodgy Moldovan fake news sites making claims like Hillary Clinton killed a man in Reno just to watch him die (or whatever).

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Here we have a National Intelligence Council assessment from the heat of the 2020 election confirming that China had wide swaths of voter data and was looking to export its cyber-despotism beyond Beijing, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the like.

That’s kind of a big deal.

And for four years, there were crickets from the illegitimate Biden administration, all as the president was pushed around by a bellicose Xi Jinping.

China’s Xi Jinping Showed His Total Lack of Respect for Fake Biden with Blunt Face-to-Face Warning: Report

(Funny, he seems a bit quieter these days, especially since Operation Epic Fury. But I digress.)

Remember when Dementia Biden told us he was the defender of democracy?

That he was the only thing standing between America and real, live despotism? So why, then, did he not talk about this with the American people?

Damn being charitable. We know full well that the Democratic narrative was that the Russians supposedly handed Donald Trump the 2016 election, which they didn’t. That needed to be preserved at all cost.

So, too, did the idea that the United States had no worries about its election integrity.

Thus, barely a word was breathed about the Chinese getting access to voter data in 2020, which they did.

The SAVE America Act, which has passed in the House and is facing an uncertain future in the Senate, might not have prevented the Chinese operations, but it’s at least a much-needed step in the direction of shoring up American election security.

And if American election security had a higher priority, future administrations might not be so casual about covering up revelations that a foreign power is interested in hacking U.S. election systems.

And which party is trying desperately to keep the SAVE America Act from passing?

It’s yet more proof that the Democrats really are an anti-compass: You can always navigate true by going in the exact opposite direction they point to.

READ MORE:

FBI Director Kash Patel Reveals Chinese Plot to Create Thousands of Fake Mail-In Ballots in 2020 Election

President Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Former Officials for Alleged Treason and Election Misconduct

Investigation Reveals How Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Interfered in US Election

PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS 2020 WAS A STOLEN ELECTION: Classified Docs PROVE CIA, FBI, and Biden Orchestrated a Treasonous Coup — FULL DISCLOSURE INCOMING

BOTTOMLINE

Declassified U.S. intelligence memo confirms China accessed and analyzed voter registration data from multiple U.S. states ahead of the 2020 election.

The document in question is an April 2020 National Intelligence Council memo titled “Cyber Operations Enabling Expansive Authoritarianism” (originally classified, declassified by DNI Avril Haines on October 5, 2022).

READ MORE: Military Arrests DNI Avril Haines

A key passage states: “[Redacted] Chinese intelligence officials analyzed multiple U.S. states’ [redacted] election voter registration data, [redacted] to conduct public opinion analysis on the 2020 US general election.”

The data reportedly included sensitive details like driver’s license information and partial Social Security numbers.

This was treated as cyber-espionage for intelligence-gathering and potential influence planning—not direct tampering with ballots or tabulation systems.

This does represent a breach of election-related security: voter registration databases are sensitive infrastructure tied to elections.

Recent 2025 declassifications (under FBI Director Kash Patel, released to Sen. Chuck Grassley) involve a suppressed FBI Intelligence Information Report from September 2020 alleging a Chinese scheme to produce fake driver’s licenses using TikTok-harvested data for fraudulent mail-in votes favoring Pedophile Biden.

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