By Jacob Thomas

March 26, 2026

Declassified Argentine files confirm a 1991 UFO encounter at the General San Martin Base in Antarctica.

A riometer recorded impossible, synchronized needle movements, suggesting an external energy source equivalent to a large city overhead.

Amaya reported that an army operator saw a huge, dim circle of light moving slowly and silently over the base.

Personnel were ordered to remain silent for decades, until CEFORA forced the release of the files under the public information law.

The case adds to global military UFO history and stands as a declassified testament to long-suppressed mysteries.

For 35 years, it was a secret buried under ice and official silence. Now, declassified documents from Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed a startling UFO encounter at the bottom of the world, corroborating eyewitness testimony from military personnel who were ordered never to speak of it.

The incident occurred in April 1991 at Argentina’s remote General San Martin Base in Antarctica, during the perpetual darkness of the polar night. According to the newly released files, the event began with an alarm from the base’s riometer.

As noted by BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, a riometer is an instrument used to measure the absorption of cosmic radio noise by the Earth’s ionosphere. It typically consists of a stable radio receiver pointed at a fixed region of the sky to monitor the received signal strength.

A sudden drop in this signal indicates increased ionospheric ionization, which is primarily caused by energetic particle precipitation from space, often during solar or geomagnetic disturbances.

What happened next defied scientific explanation.

The riometer’s graphic recorder used three needles, each designed to measure a different frequency and altitude within the ionosphere.

Normally, these needles draw independent patterns. However, on that night, all three needles began to move in perfect, synchronized unison.

“This equipment started registering normally, but after five minutes, the three indicator needles began to make the same marks, which the engineer explained was impossible,” recounted retired Argentine Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Miguel Amaya in a prior interview with the civilian research group CEFORA (Argentinean Republic Committee for UFO Phenomena Studies).

A Huge Circle of Light

Amaya, who was stationed at the base, described a chaotic scene. The needles moved with such violent force that they repeatedly jumped off the recording paper.

Over four-and-a-half hours, the phenomenon consumed over 120 feet of chart paper.

Engineers on site reportedly concluded the anomalous readings could only be caused by an external energy source equivalent to “a nuclear aircraft carrier or a large city” floating overhead.

The visual confirmation came roughly 16 hours after the readings began. At 10 p.m. local time, an Argentine Army radio operator left the base during a snowstorm.

“He noticed a huge circle of light, very dim due to the cloud cover, passing above the base, but still visible and moving very slowly and silently towards the sea,” Amaya claimed in his testimony.

By the time others were called to look, the object had vanished.

For decades, Amaya and his colleagues were instructed by superiors to remain silent. The official records, nine rolls of riometer paper capturing the impossible readings, were sealed away.

The recent declassification, forced by CEFORA under Argentina’s public information law after a 15-year fight, has now brought both the documents and images of the charts to light.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the original paper rolls are preserved at the Argentine Antarctic Institute.

Andrea Simondini, CEFORA’s director, hailed the release as a critical breakthrough.

“This is just the first test case we can verify under this method and it raises expectations for the continued declassification of other files,” Simondini stated.

The Antarctic revelation adds to a long, global history of military-linked UFO sightings, from the Canary Islands in 1976 to Chile in 1965, often coinciding with periods of heightened weapons testing.

It also contrasts sharply with the historical stance of other governments.

Notably, in 1985, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency released only 37 UFO-related files to a researcher, many barely legible, after previously denying it held significant material.

Today, as calls for transparency reach a fever pitch in the United States with renewed political demands for disclosure, the Argentine files stand as a tangible, declassified testament: Sometimes, the needles that jump off the chart point to a mystery that officialdom tried, and failed, to keep buried.

Watch this video about Antarctica’s hidden UFO program.

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BOTTOMLINE

Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declassified official documents from 1991 detailing an unexplained incident at the remote General San Martín Base in Antarctica.

The files corroborate a long-standing eyewitness account from military and scientific personnel who were ordered to stay silent about what they saw and measured.

In the early hours (around 1 a.m. local time), the base’s riometer—a scientific instrument that measures ionospheric absorption of cosmic radio noise using three separate frequencies—triggered an alarm.

The engineer on site described it as requiring a massive external energy source overhead—comparable to “a floating city or nuclear aircraft carrier.”

The documents stayed sealed for 35 years. Images of the original riometer charts—showing the synchronized “impossible” spikes—were released publicly for the first time alongside the files.

Here’s a clear visual recreation of the base and the riometer anomaly based on the declassified data:

(No photos of the glowing object itself exist in the files—only the instrument data and eyewitness statements.)

This is not a U.S. government disclosure; it’s Argentine military/scientific records.

Similar historical Antarctic UFO reports exist, but this is notable for the hard instrument data that matches the visual account.

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