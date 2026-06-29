By Stav Dimitropoulos

June 29, 2026

Groundbreaking research revealed that many genes in mice, zebrafish, and humans actually become more active after clinical death.

This suggests that we need to redefine death, because it’s not a simple switch. Instead, cells enter a sort of twilight zone when the organism dies.

Related research also raises profound questions about consciousness and dying, and also may yield medical knowledge about the death process.

After a long day in the lab, two biologists joked over beers about studying what happens to genes, the body’s protein-based hereditary DNA sequences, after death.

“Well, of course, all the genes stop,” said Peter Noble, Ph.D, who was then splitting time between the University of Washington and the Max Planck Society, a preeminent research organization in Germany.

“That’d be an interesting experiment to do,” replied Alex Pozhitkov, Ph.D, who was based at Max Planck. What began as a playful exchange soon took on a life of its own, however.

The pair spent the next year doggedly pursuing funding—and fielding plenty of skepticism. “People thought we were crazy,” Noble recalls. But Max Planck eventually came through.

The team ran experiments on mice and zebrafish.

What they discovered (and published in 2017) was startling: around a thousand genes didn’t just linger—they became more active after clinical death, at distinct intervals ranging from 30 minutes to 48 hours.

Many of the activated genes regulated inflammation, immune defense, embryonic development, and even cancer.

This unexpected activity became known as the thanatotranscriptome—from Thanatos, the Greek god of death, and transcriptome, the full set of RNA in a cell.

It refers to genes that turn on postmortem, as if cells were trying to mount a final biological response.

Death, Noble concluded, isn’t a biological switch but more of a dimmer—ushering in what he calls a “twilight,” third state between life and full cellular decay.

A 2018 study from Barcelona’s Centre for Genomic Regulation reinforced this view.

Researchers analyzed over 7,000 RNA samples from 540 deceased human donors and found that gene expression ramps up in a tissue-dependent manner.

Their work, published in Nature Communications, even suggested this posthumous activity could help estimate time of death.

“There have been multiple papers published after ours, and they’ve found similar trends,” Noble says.

These findings suggest we may be on the verge of a renaissance in how we define death. Recent breakthroughs certainly point in that direction.

In 2019, researchers at Yale used a system called BrainEx to restore cellular and synaptic activity in pig brains four hours after death—without restoring consciousness—suggesting that death may not be a singular, irreversible moment.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Michigan observed surges of electrical activity in human brains following cardiac arrest, prompting new questions about what the brain is doing in its final moments.

In a 2024 BioEssays paper, Noble and Pozhitkov expanded on their original research, proposing that some dying cells may attempt to survive, transform, or even assemble entirely new structures.

They liken the process to embryogenesis in reverse—a biological un-becoming that replays life’s opening act in reverse order.

Consider the gravity of that claim: death, giving rise to life. But to Noble, it isn’t far-fetched. He points to biologist Michael Levin’s work as evidence that such cellular creativity may be part of life’s deeper (and mysterious) playbook.

Levin, a developmental biologist at Tufts University, showed that frog embryo cells can actively form new multicellular organisms—called xenobots—with behaviors never programmed into their original design.

“I would have never thought that you could take cells from a dead work—like they took the frog eggs, and they completely blasted them. One would think that that blast would kill all the cells. But to think that the cells reassembled themselves and formed a multicellular beast—organism—I mean, that completely shocked me!” Noble says.

“You can inject drugs or other things inside these new organisms and reimplant them in your body,” he continues. “And by doing that, you can perhaps heal them.” Because these cells come from your own body, the immune system wouldn’t reject them.

But there’s a darker side: Noble found that many genes spring to life after death and link directly to both cancer suppression and cancer growth.

That might explain why some organ transplant recipients are at higher cancer risk.

“When organs are transported from the donor to the receiver, those gene transcripts [copies of genetic instructions used to make proteins] could be activated,” he says. “And because they’re activated, they increase the chances of getting cancer.”

Despite all this, Noble remains in awe. “We used to think that when there’s no brain activity or breathing, a person is dead,” he says.

“But there are clearly stages to death—cells can still be alive and doing things. Some may even grow.”

He adds: “If we look at certain vertebrates, or we look at frogs, or we look at tadpoles—they go through different stages that they follow, right? Or let’s look at caterpillars—they have two forms, right? Life probably has that ability, but it’s been [mysteriously] turned off in evolutionary development.”

This growing body of evidence is beginning to rewrite our assumptions about death. If life can persist—or even reorganize itself—after clinical death, then what exactly does it mean to die?

Perhaps this “twilight” zone isn’t an end point, but a hidden stage of life we’ve only just begun to understand.

For Jessica McCarthy, Psy.D.—a clinical neuropsychologist and founder at Elements Psychological Services, LLC—that uncertainty isn’t just biological.

It reflects how poorly we understand the dying process. She compares death to a runner finishing a race—“Just because the finish line is crossed doesn’t mean the body stops immediately,” she says.

“The body is still slowing down the processes that aided movement. But the race is over.”

McCarthy believes redefining death will require more than hard science though.

“We need to discuss not just the biological changes after death, but the psychological and cultural ones too,” she says. “How do we prepare for death?

Why do some people accept it while others fear it? How does dying change decision-making if you’ve been diagnosed with something terminal?”

That ambiguity only raises the stakes for scientists on the biological side.

“I would say that this [Noble and colleagues’] type of study is much needed and long overdue,” says Jimo Borjigin, Ph.D., associate professor of neurology and molecular and integrative physiology at the University of Michigan.

She coauthored a breakthrough study in 2023 that found surges of gamma waves—high-frequency brain oscillations often related to conscious perception and cognition—in declining brains moments after clinical death.

“Since death is the ultimate disease we will all suffer, understanding how it occurs at all levels—genetic, molecular, cellular, systemic—is important. The more the better.”

Meanwhile, studies of patients in coma have uncovered the previously unimaginable: a surprisingly rich inner world, where some unresponsive individuals still show signs of awareness.

That liminal “third state” between life and death is both eerie and fascinating. Could someone mistakenly declared dead still be biologically salvageable?

Could some trace of awareness persist in the brain?

Noble doesn’t go into “spiritual or religious interpretations,” but he confesses the findings have shaken him.

“I used to be a person who thought that death—you know, you die and that’s it. It’d take one or two days for your cells to die, and that would be a gift. I didn’t expect that some cells would actually start growing after you’re dead. I wouldn’t expect that some gene transcripts increase after you’re dead.”

He’s retired now, with no lab and no funding. Despite his newfound questions, Noble has done his part. These days, he writes poetry.

But if someone gave him half a million dollars to study death again?

“I might say yes,” he laughs. “We really don’t know what happens when an organism dies. This should be an important research goal: to aim to go and figure out what happens when you die.”

READ MORE:

Surprising Things Take Place for Some Before Dying

Brain Dead People May Not Be Dead–Here’s Why

Scientists Have Come Up with A New Meaning of Life – And It’s Pretty Mind-Blowing

A Groundbreaking Scientific Discovery Shows That We Can Reverse Death

BOTTOMLINE

Real, fascinating research on cellular behavior after death challenges the simple “alive or dead” binary by highlighting how cells from a deceased organism can persist, reactivate genes, and even reorganize into entirely new multicellular structures with novel functions.

Death of an organism isn’t an instant off-switch. Certain cells can remain active for hours or days afterward. Studies on mice, zebrafish, and humans have shown that thousands of genes become more active after clinical death.

This postmortem gene expression surge—known as the thanatotranscriptome—involves genes related to inflammation, immune responses, embryonic development, and even cancer-related processes.

Organismal death doesn’t mean immediate cellular shutdown. Cells retain remarkable adaptability. The third state hints that organismal death itself may play a creative role in life’s transformations over evolutionary time by allowing cells to explore new forms and functions.

This research is primarily lab-based. It requires specific conditions (nutrients, oxygen, appropriate environmental cues) for cells to reorganize. It doesn’t mean your cells will spontaneously form little robots inside a dead body.

In short: Death is more complex and interesting than we thought.

Cells from dead organisms can do surprising new things under the right conditions — opening doors to both deeper biological understanding and potential future therapies.

It’s a beautiful reminder of life’s resilience and creativity, even at its boundaries.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.