Instances of prolonged and distressing deaths are frequent, with a high incidence of vomiting, re-awakening from coma, and prolongation of the dying process – some people take up to 7 days to die. This is not hyperbole. A study performed in the Netherlands showed that in 21 of 114 cases, the patient did not die as soon as expected or woke up, and the doctor had to “kill” them for a second time. DOCTOR-ASSISTED SUICIDE is legal in several countries. Death by Doctor Bills is blatantly crude, depopulation legislation designed to satisfy the insane conspirators who believe that there are too many people alive – and that the global population must be cut down to 500 million. The following article explains why this murderous agenda is so evil.