By Samuel Chamberlain

April 25, 2026

President Trump said Thursday he has ordered the US Navy to take lethal action against any Iranian vessels attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz — escalating tensions despite a fragile cease-fire with Tehran.

“Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now,” he added. “I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!”

The directive came just hours after the War Department confirmed the seizure of a sanctioned tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean — the second such interception this week.

The developments mark another strain on a repeatedly extended cease-fire meant to halt weeks of clashes between Washington and Tehran, including strikes on military targets and disruptions to global shipping lanes.

President Trump most recently extended the truce Tuesday, saying it would remain in place while Iran works to produce a “unified” proposal ahead of a second round of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

But tensions have continued to simmer.

Iranian-linked vessels and proxy forces have repeatedly threatened commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global oil shipments — using naval mines and fast-moving boats to harass and damage tankers.

Meanwhile, Politico reported Thursday that British military divers are preparing to carry out mine-clearing operations in the strait as part of a potentially multinational effort, with Royal Navy specialists trained in explosive ordnance disposal ready to deploy alongside autonomous mine-hunting systems, according to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

The UK and other European nations have spent weeks talking about a broader coalition mission to secure the waterway and restore safe navigation.

But so far, those efforts have largely remained in the planning stages.

The US has stepped up maritime enforcement in response, intercepting ships suspected of helping Tehran skirt sanctions as part of a broader campaign to choke off funding for its military operations.

Diplomatic efforts, meanwhile, remain uncertain.

Talks aimed at de-escalation have faltered, with Iranian officials at times declining to engage even as US envoys push for renewed negotiations.

President Trump’s latest order signals a more aggressive posture at sea — one that could either force Tehran back to the table or further destabilize an already fragile cease-fire.

The president told The Post on Wednesday that “it’s possible” fresh developments on renewed talks with Iran could come as soon as Friday.

The American military has “total control over the Strait of Hormuz,” according to President Trump, who added, “No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”

READ MORE:

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

‘LOCKED AND LOADED’:US will BLOCKADE Strait of Hormuz and Resume Blitzing Iran, President Trump says

US deploys A-10 Warthogs, Apache Helicopters to Secure Strait of Hormuz

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump’s directive for the US Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats, comes amid ongoing U.S.-Iran maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint through which about one-fifth of global oil passes.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has recently fired on and seized commercial ships in the waterway, while the U.S. maintains a blockade on Iranian ports and has boarded tankers carrying Iranian oil.

The move is framed by the Trump administration as necessary to keep the vital shipping lane open and counter what it calls Iranian attempts to choke global energy flows.

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