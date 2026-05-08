Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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JCLA
6h

I get hit by DEW to my neck and head as punishment , sometimes my body gets extremely hot for the duration of the DEW attack, I get severe and debilitating headaches

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