Days in the Life of a Senior Intelligence Official, Part I
By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News
July 28, 2025
Real Raw News is publishing a series of articles based on interviews with six FBI officials.
Because we don’t want to draw fire and haven’t been given clearance to publish names and events, we are posting this as a hypothetical scenario. Draw from it what you will.
Imagine yourself as the newly appointed second in command at America’s foremost intelligence agency.
Prior to assuming your new role, you worked for a cable news network and, before that, the US Secret Service, as an agent and, later, an instructor at the Secret Service’s training academy in Maryland.
Those jobs, at which you excelled, afforded you rudimentary knowledge of governmental operations and the sweeping corruption plaguing the agency you’ve been empowered to overhaul.
You are keenly aware that a substantial number of the agency’s 38,000 employees remain loyal to the previous criminal administration and that rooting out the traitors will be a colossal task.
Yet you’re full of vim and vigor and hope, eager to prove you’re worthy of the coveted job you’ve accepted.
But despite having worked for the government and at a job where you interviewed countless officials, nothing could’ve prepared you for the debased depravity awaiting you at the agency’s headquarters.
By your third day of work, you’ve shaken countless hands and smiled facetiously at people of whom you are naturally suspicious.
You wander into a break room where four agents staring at a television are laughing uproariously—a lapse in decorum.
You discreetly peek at the TV, which is set to MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports.
You wonder why an agency television is broadcasting a fake news station, and why employees are malingering instead of working.
Perhaps they’re laughing at Katy Tur. You soon realize, as you clandestinely eavesdrop, that your subordinates are laughing with, not at, Tur as she rakes President Trump over the coals for purging the military of trans people.
“I hate that orange bastard,” one agent says of President Trump.
“It’s a good thing Kash doesn’t know I’m a trans.”
“You know me,” says a second agent. “I transitioned four years ago and it didn’t cost me a dime. No one’s approached me yet, so hopefully I go unnoticed in the shuffle.”
“Best to just stay quiet,” the first agent says, and all four nod agreeably.
Your head spins. It occurs to you that a plurality of the agency’s workforce could be trans. You jot down the agents’ names to give to your boss. Wondering what debaucherous behavior you’ll see next boggles your brain.
Pero a pesar de haber trabajado para el gobierno y en un puesto donde entrevistaste a innumerables funcionarios, nada te habría preparado para la depravación depravada que te esperaba en la sede de la agencia.
Al tercer día de trabajo, has estrechado innumerables manos y sonreído con picardía a personas de las que, por naturaleza, desconfías.
Entras en una sala de descanso donde cuatro agentes, mirando fijamente un televisor, se ríen a carcajadas: una falta de decoro.
Discretamente, echas un vistazo al televisor, que está sintonizado en "Katy Tur Reports" de MSNBC.
Te preguntas por qué la televisión de una agencia está transmitiendo una cadena de noticias falsas y por qué los empleados fingen estar en lugar de trabajar.
Quizás se estén riendo de Katy Tur. Pronto te das cuenta, mientras escuchas a escondidas, de que tus subordinados se ríen con Tur, no de ella, mientras ella critica duramente al presidente Trump por purgar a las personas trans del ejército.
"Odio a ese bastardo naranja", dice un agente sobre el presidente Trump. “Menos mal que Kash no sabe que soy trans”.
“Ya me conoces”, dice un segundo agente. “Hice la transición hace cuatro años y no me costó nada. Nadie me ha contactado todavía, así que espero pasar desapercibida”.
“Mejor no hacer ruido”, dice el primer agente, y los cuatro asienten con agrado.
Te da vueltas la cabeza. Se te ocurre que varios de los empleados de la agencia podrían ser trans. Anotas los nombres de los agentes para dárselos a tu jefe. Te preguntas qué comportamiento libertino verás a continuación.
Real Raw News publica una serie de artículos basados en entrevistas con seis funcionarios del FBI.
Como no queremos generar controversia y no tenemos autorización para publicar nombres ni eventos, publicamos esto como un escenario hipotético. Saquen sus propias conclusiones.
Imagínense como el recién nombrado segundo al mando de la principal agencia de inteligencia de Estados Unidos.
Antes de asumir su nuevo cargo, trabajó para una cadena de noticias por cable y, antes de eso, para el Servicio Secreto de los Estados Unidos, como agente y, posteriormente, instructor en la academia de entrenamiento del Servicio Secreto en Maryland.
Esos trabajos, en los que destacó, le proporcionaron conocimientos básicos sobre las operaciones gubernamentales y la corrupción generalizada que asola la agencia que se le ha encomendado reformar. Eres plenamente consciente de que una parte considerable de los 38.000 empleados de la agencia siguen siendo leales a la anterior administración criminal y que erradicar a los traidores será una tarea colosal.
Sin embargo, estás lleno de energía, vigor y esperanza, ansioso por demostrar que eres digno del codiciado puesto que has aceptado.