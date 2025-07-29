Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Pero a pesar de haber trabajado para el gobierno y en un puesto donde entrevistaste a innumerables funcionarios, nada te habría preparado para la depravación depravada que te esperaba en la sede de la agencia.

Al tercer día de trabajo, has estrechado innumerables manos y sonreído con picardía a personas de las que, por naturaleza, desconfías.

Entras en una sala de descanso donde cuatro agentes, mirando fijamente un televisor, se ríen a carcajadas: una falta de decoro.

Discretamente, echas un vistazo al televisor, que está sintonizado en "Katy Tur Reports" de MSNBC.

Te preguntas por qué la televisión de una agencia está transmitiendo una cadena de noticias falsas y por qué los empleados fingen estar en lugar de trabajar.

Quizás se estén riendo de Katy Tur. Pronto te das cuenta, mientras escuchas a escondidas, de que tus subordinados se ríen con Tur, no de ella, mientras ella critica duramente al presidente Trump por purgar a las personas trans del ejército.

"Odio a ese bastardo naranja", dice un agente sobre el presidente Trump. “Menos mal que Kash no sabe que soy trans”.

“Ya me conoces”, dice un segundo agente. “Hice la transición hace cuatro años y no me costó nada. Nadie me ha contactado todavía, así que espero pasar desapercibida”.

“Mejor no hacer ruido”, dice el primer agente, y los cuatro asienten con agrado.

Te da vueltas la cabeza. Se te ocurre que varios de los empleados de la agencia podrían ser trans. Anotas los nombres de los agentes para dárselos a tu jefe. Te preguntas qué comportamiento libertino verás a continuación.

Por Michael Baxter

@Real Raw News

28 de julio de 2025

Real Raw News publica una serie de artículos basados en entrevistas con seis funcionarios del FBI.

Como no queremos generar controversia y no tenemos autorización para publicar nombres ni eventos, publicamos esto como un escenario hipotético. Saquen sus propias conclusiones.

Imagínense como el recién nombrado segundo al mando de la principal agencia de inteligencia de Estados Unidos.

Antes de asumir su nuevo cargo, trabajó para una cadena de noticias por cable y, antes de eso, para el Servicio Secreto de los Estados Unidos, como agente y, posteriormente, instructor en la academia de entrenamiento del Servicio Secreto en Maryland.

Esos trabajos, en los que destacó, le proporcionaron conocimientos básicos sobre las operaciones gubernamentales y la corrupción generalizada que asola la agencia que se le ha encomendado reformar. Eres plenamente consciente de que una parte considerable de los 38.000 empleados de la agencia siguen siendo leales a la anterior administración criminal y que erradicar a los traidores será una tarea colosal.

Sin embargo, estás lleno de energía, vigor y esperanza, ansioso por demostrar que eres digno del codiciado puesto que has aceptado.

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
