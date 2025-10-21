By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 21, 2025

US Marines on Saturday successfully rescued two American children, siblings 8 and 10 years old, kidnapped from their parents’ second home near Panama’s infamous Darién Gap, the dense, shadowy jungle separating Panama and Colombia.

Marine Raiders, the Corps’ Special Operations Unit, conducted the rescue under General Smith’s orders, Real Raw News has learned.

The story started a week ago when the kids, Emma and Jacob, disappeared from their house in Colón, a thriving seaport known as Panama’s second city.

They had vanished in the dead of night while their parents, marine biologist Dr. Michael Thompson and his wife, Sarah, a schoolteacher, were sound asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

The distraught parents learned the children were missing the following morning after they failed to emerge from their bedrooms for breakfast.

Windows in each bedroom had been pried open, and a ransom note instructing the Thompsons to await further instructions, via a telephone call, was on Emma’s bed.

If they called the police, the note said, they’d never see the children again.

The abductors called that evening, demanding a hefty sum of money, $1.2m, the monetary amount, the caller said, he could earn from selling the kids to foreign buyers.

When the Thompsons demanded proof of life, the caller put Jacob on the phone, and he said, “Dad, help!.” The villainous caller, who spoke broken English, told Mr. Thompson to expect another call in 72 hours.

Although the Thompsons had humble jobs and lived modestly, they had money.

In 2023, Mr. Thompson received a $3.2 million inheritance after his father, an affluent surgeon, passed away unexpectedly.

Evidently, the kidnappers knew about Mr. Thompson’s windfall. However, they apparently didn’t realize that Mr. Thompson had been a civilian contractor to the US Navy prior to his job at the Panama Canal Watershed.

Aware that US Naval assets were operating in the Caribbean Sea as part of President Trump’s righteous war on drugs, Mr. Thompson reached out to contacts at US Southern Command and informed them of his plight.

Word of the abduction reached the ears of Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, Southern Command’s civilian liaison.

She, a source in General Smith’s office told RRN, relayed the dire situation to the general, whose Marines in recent months had recovered abducted American children in Mexico.

“This wasn’t just about two kids,” our source said. “It was about sending a message that God’s children aren’t for sale.”

General Smith, who assumed command of the Marines and has commanded the White Hats since 2023, has long advocated for enhanced special operations capabilities in Latin America to combat the growing influence of cartels intertwined with child trafficking networks.

He authorized Marine raiders aboard a US warship to visit the Thompsons in Colón at once.

Our source said Marines and “counterintelligence experts” were at the Thompsons’ home when the second phone call was placed to Mr. Thompson’s cell.

The dialer told Mr. Thompson to deliver the cash to GPS coordinates in the Darién Gap, saying he’d see Emma and Jacob once payment had been made to “an intermediary” who would collect the ransom at the pick-up spot.

Within an hour, an MQ-9 Reaper surveillance UAV overflew the coordinates and spotted a jungle encampment deep in the Darién Gap, a lawless swath of rainforest straddling Panama and Colombia, infamous for migrant smuggling and guerrilla hideouts.

Armed insurgents move about makeshift huts beneath the jungle canopy.

Under the assumption that the children were there, General Smith greenlit “Operation Eagle’s Claw” at midnight, and by 0200 hours, the Marines had inserted via helicopters from a US Navy vessel stationed off Panama’s Pacific coast.

Navigating through treacherous terrain teeming with venomous snakes, torrential rains, and cartel patrols, the team covered 15 kilometers on foot in under four hours.

The Marines breached the encampment’s perimeter, silently knifing guards and slaughtering a 4-man patrol with silenced weapons.

Sentries died one by one; four men playing cards outside a hut each took a bullet to the head. Within minutes, the Marines located the hut containing Jacob and Emma, both handcuffed to steel bunks.

“Are you the good guys?” Emma reportedly said. A Marine snapped the cuffs with bolt cutters.

The extraction was perilous. Alarms blared and reinforcements mobilized as the Marines exfiltrated the children. A firefight ensued.

One Marine was shot in the leg. Several cartel members fell dead to Marine gunfire.

A medevac helicopter swooped in, airlifting the team and the children to a secure US base in Panama City. The rescue occurred in under ten minutes, a testament to the Marines’ rigorous training and coordination.

“We’ll leave no child behind,” our source said. “They are our country’s future.”