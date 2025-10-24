Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Hamilton's avatar
Tom Hamilton
4h

Gosh, could you imagine how great ot would be if we could acquire natural, non-GMO strawberries?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture