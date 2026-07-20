By Rafa Gómez-Santos Martín

July 22, 2026

Now, the U.S. Department of State is bringing this hidden history to light through a detailed report that, according to its authors, provides American citizens with a more complete understanding of the influence and espionage operations developed by Havana over decades.

In a 70-page report titled “Cuba: The Capital of 21st-Century Communism,” the Department of State describes decades-long efforts by the Cuban government to penetrate high-level U.S. institutions and influence political and social debates within the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has identified Cuba as one of the leading promoters of radical left-wing ideology and political Third Worldism in the United States, portraying the regime’s activities as both an ideological and intelligence challenge to American interests.

Since Fidel Castro came to power in 1959, Cuban intelligence services have sought to recruit agents and establish networks within sensitive U.S. institutions.

The report highlights several well-known cases demonstrating the scope of these operations:

Ana Montes, a senior Pentagon analyst specializing in Cuba, spied for Havana for 17 years. She compromised U.S. intelligence operations, revealed the identities of undercover agents, and disclosed information about sensitive programs before her arrest shortly after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

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Víctor Manuel Rocha, a former U.S. ambassador, pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of the Cuban government for more than 40 years. His diplomatic career gave him access to classified information related to Latin America and other strategic matters.

Earlier networks, such as the “WASP” network, dismantled by the FBI in 1998, demonstrated Cuba’s ability to maintain operatives inside the United States for influence activities and potential clandestine operations.

According to the report, Cuban intelligence has used illegally obtained information to strengthen relationships with other U.S. adversaries and expand its influence beyond the Caribbean.

Ideological Subversion and “Third Worldism”

Beyond espionage, the Cuban regime has promoted for decades a political vision based on revolutionary anti-Americanism and Marxist-inspired “liberation” movements.

The State Department report argues that Cuba has sheltered U.S. fugitives, supported radical movements, and promoted a narrative portraying the United States as the primary obstacle to global justice.

This influence strategy allegedly affected certain academic, activist, and cultural circles by combining Marxist-Leninist doctrine with Third World solidarity messaging.

For generations, some segments of the American left have echoed arguments similar to those promoted by Havana, either without knowing or without considering that such positions could align with the objectives of a foreign government accused of suppressing its own population through censorship, political imprisonment, and restrictions on civil liberties.

A Significant Report

The release of this report comes at a significant moment. Cuba is facing a severe economic crisis while strengthening ties with Russia, China, and Iran and continuing to face international criticism over its human rights record.

Exposing foreign influence tactics can help prevent future recruitment efforts, improve counterintelligence capabilities, and provide policymakers and the public with fact-based information.

For years, critics of the Cuban regime argue, the human and strategic costs of Havana’s espionage activities—including compromised agents, affected security operations, and political debates influenced from abroad—did not receive sufficient attention.

Public information, they argue, is an essential tool for confronting influence operations that depend on secrecy.

A Battle Over Influence and Historical Memory

The report argues that Cuba’s strategy was never limited to obtaining intelligence secrets. It also sought to influence how Americans view their country, their values, and their role in the world.

The full report is publicly available on the Department of State’s website. Its release aims to encourage debate about the nature of international influence operations, the methods used by authoritarian governments, and the need to protect democratic institutions.

U.S. adversaries have demonstrated long-term strategies and considerable patience. The response, conclude those who support this analysis, must be equally firm and sustained.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Department of State released a report titled “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism” (Spanish: “Cuba: La capital del comunismo del siglo XXI”).

It details what the U.S. government describes as nearly 70 years of Cuban regime subversion, espionage, political infiltration, proxy networks, and ideological influence operations targeting the United States.

The report portrays Cuba as a unique actor in global communism: a small, economically struggling island that has succeeded in a long-term “war of attrition” against the U.S. through non-conventional means rather than direct military confrontation.

The report contrasts Cuba’s approach with Soviet-style communism, arguing that Havana’s version survived the USSR’s collapse and gained ideological influence in radical left circles worldwide, positioning Havana as the “capital” of 21st-century communism.

The report also frames Cuba as a force multiplier and “concierge” for broader anti-U.S. actors (including alliances or facilitation with Russia, China, Iran, and others).

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