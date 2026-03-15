By Katie Davis | Martin Arostegui

March 16, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump could be poised to choke out Iran by seizing its key oil terminals after blitzing military targets on Kharg Island.

Navy Seals, assault submarines and stealth helicopters will be preparing for the sign off on the “dangerous” mission – and cut off the murderous regime’s economic jugular once and for all.

US Navy Seals could be involved in a special forces operation to take Kharg Island. Alamy

A satellite image shows oil terminals at Kharg Island. Reuters

The Port of Kharg Island Oil Terminal, 25km from the Iranian coast in the Persian Gulf. Getty

President Trump last night hit military targets on the island. Donald Trump via Truth Social

President Trump last night unleashed the ultimate act of deterrence as he “totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel”.

But the US president hinted crucial oil infrastructure on the island will be hit too – “should Iran, or anyone else” continue to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, Kharg Island – where 90 per cent of Iran’s oil is stored and shipped from – could become the battleground where President Trump checkmates Iran’s crumbling regime.

Oil exports make up around 40 per cent of Iran’s budget, and wrestling this tiny five-mile island from the clutches of barbaric clerics would throttle its ability to fund weapons wreaking havoc across the Middle East.

And Iran would no longer be able to bankroll bloodthirsty proxy groups, including Hezbollah or the Houthis – or its nuclear scheme.

With Operation Epic Fury now two weeks in, President Trump is now mulling whether to pull the trigger on an unprecedented raid on the vulnerable island.

Despite President Trump’s warning, US Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Hackett told The Sun that blitzing the crucial facility would unlikely be tabled in Washington.

“I do not think destroying the infrastructure would be an option presented to the president due to the importance of this node to the oil and gas industry globally, particularly after the conflict ends,” he said.

“Instead, the mission would be a seizure.”

Hackett, who worked on planning staffs for seizures like this, revealed there are four entities capable of executing a raid – Maritime Raid Forces, the 75th Ranger Regiment, a SOCOM/joint seizure, or combined forces.

But he said their goals would be the same: prepare the environment, assault Kharg Island, seize the infrastructure, hold the island, and transition the island to follow-on forces.

President Trump has been mulling seizing Kharg Island. Splash

President Trump could then use the intact oil terminals for the ultimate power play – ensuring whoever rules Iran next does so under Washington’s thumb.

Kenneth Katzman, who briefed Congress for 31 years on Iran in his role as a Middle East Analyst, told The Sun:

“Kharg [could be used] as a bargaining chip with what’s left of the regime and basically say you’ll get it back when our demands are met.”

Iran – reeling from the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – is threatening to attack Western ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz, while letting Russian and Chinese tankers through.

By taking Kharg – which is separated from Iran by 15 miles of sea – the US would control who loads up Iran’s oil.

After executing what President Trump called the “most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East” on military sites on Kharg last night, the president could now send in Special Forces to seize the port.

A Navy amphibious warfare task force set sail towards the Persian Gulf with 2,500 marines as air strikes rained down around in the island,

President Trump insisted US warplanes have only so far hit military targets – carefully avoiding damage to oil installations that US special forces and marines may be planning to secure.

This could start with midnight assaults led by submarine-inserted underwater Seal teams, commandos roping down from stealth helicopters, and HALO parachute jumps onto the island.

Larger landings would then follow to take full control of Iran’s economic heart.

A US A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft fires flares during a drill. AFP

A view of oil facilities on the Kharg Island. Alamy

An Iranian military boat patrols next to the Artavil oil tanker off Kharg Island. EPA

Ex-US Special Forces Colonel Ron MacCammon told The Sun:

“Highly trained Navy Seals would spearhead the assault, seizing the main control centres and terminals to take control of Iran’s only harbour deep enough for oil tankers.”

Seal Team Six would neutralise remaining IRGC command bunkers, flattening any resistance with 800-round per minute bursts from HK416 assault rifles attached with lethal grenade launchers.

Elite army Rangers could take the airfield at Kharg’s northern end in a Tactical Airborne Landing Operation.

Blacked-out C-130s would crash land to unload 50 to 100 heavily armed shock troops using four scoped night vision goggles for lateral sight to spot threats within a 180-degree radius.

Snipers would be dropped by SOAR MH-60 Blackhawk helicopters onto towers to set up telescopic 50 caliber-barrett rifles as MH-6 “Mini bird” gunships pour 30mm chain gun and rocket fire on IRGC missile and artillery positions.

Helicopter-mounted sonic weapons could paralyze troop concentrations as laser beams fired from the sensor cones disable the heat-seeking and infrared guidance systems of Russian SAMs that may come at them.

Reaper Drones with AI-activated Hellfire missiles would provide a further layer of air cover, seeking out launch signals from 50,000 ft altitudes.

Professor Evan Ellis of the US Army War College said: “There are a thousand ways we could take Kharg.

“The problem is holding it.”

President Trump could have been waiting for Iran’s navy to be totally destroyed to move on to Kharg.

At least 70 Iranian warships including drone carriers, frigates, submarines and mine laying boats have already been sunk by US warplanes, the Pentagon said.

Island seizures were being practiced all during the buildup to Epic Fury.

Amphibious landings by 3000 US Marines, together with Israeli and even some Saudi Arabian units could follow the Special Forces take down.

MacCammon said: “A lot of air defence could need to be brought in.”

Ellis added: “Kharg would become a drone magnet.”

Hackett, who spent two decades across special operations and intelligence, explained how one of four mission profiles could be used.

Out of the four scenarios, explained above, Hackett said the most senior military officer in the US Armed Forces would likely lobby for the MRF mission.

He added: “But the allure of special operations forces, combined with the importance of keeping a US-Israeli stamp on the operation, might militate toward using a combined force template.

“That includes US and Israeli special operations forces in the initial stages followed by US Marines from the Marine Expeditionary Unit in the latter phases.”

Today, with war in the Middle East raging on, President Trump’s almost 40-year-old threat has never been closer to reality – and could see a risky mission play out.

Greg Kennedy, Professor of Strategic Foreign Policy, told The Sun: “It’s certainly doable.

“But once you do that, then you’re tying yourself to a static position… now moving from the idea of regime change from the air to occupation.

“It’s a dangerous thing.

“When I say that they have the capability, this does not mean though that it would not come without a price.

“If you’re trying to wage a relatively bloodless, casualty-free campaign, the last thing you want to do is be performing the most dangerous military operation that there is – which is an amphibious operation against an enemy strong point.”

President Trump flagged Kharg Island as a target decades ago.

Back in 1988, when he was still a New York property mogul, he said America should strike the island if Iran attacked US forces.

He said: “They’ve been beating us psychologically, making us look a bunch of fools.

“One bullet shot at one of our men or ships, and I’d do a number on Kharg Island. I’d go in and take it.”

READ MORE:

President Trump Deploys 5,000 Marines into Hormuz Tinderbox as Boots on the Ground Fears Grow after 13 US Troops Die in Iran War Carnage

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HISTORIC MIDDLE EAST TAKEOVER – $3 TRILLION IN SECRET DEALS, SANCTIONS LIFTED

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Says Iran’s Defense Industrial Base Nearing Complete Destruction

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump is engaged in a military conflict with Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” which began in late February following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and subsequent escalations involving Israel and Iranian proxy attacks.

On March 13, 2026, US forces conducted a major bombing raid on Kharg Island, destroying military targets while sparing oil infrastructure, with President Trump warning of further action if Iran interferes with shipping lanes.

Kharg Island, a 5-mile-long strip in the Persian Gulf about 25 km from Iran’s mainland, is critical because it features the only deep-water harbor for large tankers and stores much of Iran’s oil, funding roughly 40% of its budget—including support for proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis, as well as its nuclear program.

Seizing it could economically cripple Iran, allowing the US to control exports as a bargaining chip for regime concessions.

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