July 11, 2025

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., a Utah plastic surgeon , faces up to 35 years in prison for allegedly destroying COVID-19 vaccines, distributing nearly 2,000 fake vaccination cards and administering saline shots to children to bypass vaccine requirements.

The case has sparked controversy, with prosecutors framing Moore's actions as endangering public health, while his supporters argue it was a principled stand for medical freedom and patient choice.

Figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and doctors such as Mary Talley Bowden praised Moore, calling him courageous for offering alternatives amid strict pandemic mandates.

The judge barred discussions of COVID-19 vaccine safety or policies in court, a move critics say prevents Moore from fully justifying his motives. The trial's lack of transparency (no livestreams) has added to tensions.

Advocacy groups view the case as a pivotal moment for medical freedom, comparing it to past crackdowns on dissent (e.g., Dr. Andrew Wakefield). Some plan protests, framing the trial as a test of individual rights versus government overreach.

A plastic surgeon in Utah is facing more than three decades behind bars for allegedly sabotaging Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) injections and issuing fake vaccination cards.

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, stood trial on Monday, July 7, at the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse in Salt Lake City. His trial stemmed from a 2023 Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment.

If convicted, Moore could face up to 35 years in prison.

The indictment accused him and his co-defendants of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by destroying $28,028.50 worth of vaccine vials and distributing 1,937 fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards.

The defendants were also accused of administering saline shots to children whose parents sought to avoid the risks of the actual COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the indictment, the group would fill out the cards once patients had sent $50 via Venmo or PayPal using an orange emoji to signal that they were part of the scam.

The case has reignited debates over medical autonomy, government overreach and the ethics of pandemic-era mandates.

Prosecutors allege the scheme exploited vulnerable populations, but Moore's supporters argue his actions were principled.

Advocates of medical freedom, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have praised the Utah surgeon publicly.

In April of this year, the chief of the Department of Health and Human Services said on X that Moore's actions "deserves a medal for his courage and commitment to healing."

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden praised Moore for providing patients "a choice when others wouldn't," noting that he paid a "tremendous price" for this.

Meanwhile, Dr. Margaret Aranda likewise lauded the plastic surgeon for providing Americans exercising their right to health freedom "with a chance to uphold their deeply held personal convictions while safeguarding their futures."

Moore's case testing medical freedom

Meanwhile, prosecutors have argued that Moore's actions endangered public health and violated federal property laws.

The Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah in Sandy, south of Salt Lake City.

The prosecuting team is led by Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Felice John Viti, who has investigated terrorists throughout his time in the DOJ.

The indictment says both the doctor and one of the women were part of a movement to 'liberate' the medical profession from 'government conflicts of interest'.

Critically, the judge has barred discussion of vaccine safety or COVID-19 policies in court – ruling such topics could bias the jury.

This restriction has drawn outrage from Moore's defenders, who contend it prevents a full examination of his motives.

Moreover, the trial's opaque proceedings – no livestreams or timely transcripts will be available – have heightened tensions.

Supporters of Kirk Moore rally on the steps of the Orrin G. Hatch Federal Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 7, 2025. Moore is accused of fraudulently distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)

Historical echoes loom large. Moore's prosecution mirrors past crackdowns on medical dissent, from the persecution of Dr. Andrew Wakefield over his disputed autism-vaccine research to the marginalization of early COVID-19 treatment advocates.

Advocacy groups, including the producers of the controversial film "Died Suddenly," plan to rally outside the courthouse, framing the case as a bellwether for medical freedom.

Some of the movie's team members are also mulling over attending the trial in person as court reporters.

As jury selection begins, one question remains.

Was Moore a renegade protecting patients from an unproven medical intervention, or a criminal undermining public health?

The state joined a lawsuit in 2021 opposing vaccine mandates for federal contractors nationwide.

And, after the federal government mandated that big companies require employees to either provide proof of vaccination or get weekly tests in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah lawmakers challenged the rule, passing legislation sponsored by Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, and Schultz during a special session to provide a vaccine exception for Utahns if they had a “conflict with a sincerely held personal belief.”

