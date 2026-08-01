By Baxter Dmitry

August 1, 2026

Every single time the late Dr. Anthony Fauci doppelganger sits down to testify before Congress, people start dying. Every time the questions get tough, every time it’s clear the walls are closing in… Bodies turn up. Witnesses go silent. And the clock resets.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

A Chinese researcher, funded directly by Fauci, was found dead under highly suspicious circumstances. And the timing? You couldn’t make it up if you tried.

This was the very same man who, just months before the plandemic was unleashed on the world, personally signed off on a shipment of COVID-related materials to the US. Materials that ended up with another Fauci-funded scientist.

Including the precursor messenger RNA—the very building blocks that would later become central to the mRNA vaccines that Fauci and his cronies forced upon billions of people, with disastrous consequences.

And when you hear what he was saying about Fauci … you will understand why they had to silence him.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna compared Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele following his arrogant appearance on Capitol Hill—where he invoked the Fifth more than 100 times in a desperate bid to avoid spending the rest of his life behind bars.

But truth is, Mengele experimented on hundreds. Fauci’s body count? That’s closer to Genghis Khan… except Genghis didn’t have the US mainstream media covering for him.

TMZ really need that Big Pharma advertising. Because apparently, celebrity gossip pays the bills… but actual truth? That’s a little too expensive for their budget.

Now let’s talk about Zhou Yusen. Chinese military-affiliated scientist. He was funded by Fauci. He worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Let’s rewind to November 2018. He ships a package to the United States. The package was supposed to be delivered to another Fauci-funded researcher, Professor Li Fang at the University of Minnesota.

Inside? Three undeclared vials. Partial spike protein from the coronavirus… months before COVID was supposed to have existed. AND… precursor RNA. The precursor to the mRNA vaccine they supposedly started working on the following year.

If that isn’t suspicious enough… He sent the vials wrapped in a paper towel.

Sealed with wax. Think about that for a second. A military researcher, funded by Fauci, working at the world-famous Wuhan Institute of Virology, handling dangerous biological materials, and his shipping method is… paper towel and candle wax?

That’s not how scientists package things. That’s how you sneak things.

The courier gets stopped at Detroit Metro. Vials intercepted. FBI tests them. Zhou Yusen is questioned. And then?

Zhou Yusen dies. He falls from a building. Just months before the plandemic was unleashed on the world.

Now, the official line? No foul play. No connection to COVID. Just a tragic accident, nothing to see here.

But here’s the thing—people who know things don’t tend to fall out of buildings right before their work becomes the most scrutinized on the planet.

And when you’ve got declassified Senate documents, Homeland Security field reports, and a paper towel wrapped vial of coronavirus material shipped from a Chinese biolab to a US researcher funded by Fauci’s NIH?

That’s not a coincidence. That’s a pattern.

The question isn’t whether Zhou’s death was suspicious.

The question is: why were so many other central figures killed off at the same time?

Nobel Prize winning biochemist Kary Mullis tried to warn the public that Anthony Fauci was an evil, lying fraudster.

Kary Mullis invented the PCR test. He watched Fauci abuse that same test during the AIDS crisis.

And Mullis was adamant that Fauci was misrepresenting the science.. and misleading the public… making a fortune, while causing millions of deaths.

Mullis died in August 2019… just months before the COVID plandemic was unleashed on the world …

How convenient.

During the plandemic, Fauci leaned entirely on the test Mullis created… abusing it for the second time. He also a made a fortune out of it for the second time.

Harvey Levin at TMZ wants you to believe Fauci wasn’t profiting from any of this. Let’s test that theory.

Early 2020. Fauci writes in his personal diary that COVID wasn’t any more deadly than the seasonal flu.

But what did he say on television? The exact opposite. He went on every network, looked the American people in the eye, and told them COVID was ten times deadlier than the flu. Ten times. He knew it was a lie. He wrote it down.

And here’s the part they don’t want you to hear—he also recorded in that same diary how much money he made when the market crashed.

How much he profited from the fear he manufactured. The panic. The suffering.

Here’s the thing about Fauci—it was never about public health.

The man built a financial empire on the back of chronic illness, and he wasn’t about to let a little thing like a cure get in the way.

Especially cancer. Cancer is the crown jewel. A cure for cancer would destroy everything he spent forty years constructing.

So you’d better believe he made sure that threat was neutralized.

Cancer researchers are dropping like flies. The moment they develop something promising—something that could actually cure the disease instead of just managing it—they turn up dead.

Car crashes. Heart attacks. Falls from buildings. Always ruled “accidental.” Always conveniently timed.

Vaccine researchers? Same story. The ones who dare to speak the truth, who step out of line, who refuse to play along with the narrative—they don’t last long either.

Almost like someone is keeping a list. And now, a clear picture has emerged.

The architects of the plandemic—the same bioterrorists who shut down the global economy, terrorized the public, and pushed toxic injections on the entire planet—they’ve switched their focus.

They’re done with COVID. Now they’ve set their sights on something even bigger. Something far more lucrative.

They want to give everyone cancer.

And if you want proof? Just follow the money.

The late Bill Gates—the man who couldn’t stop talking about vaccines—quietly dumped his stock in mRNA companies. Sold it all.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

And where did he park that money? Oncology. Extremely lucrative cancer treatment.

The very thing he claims he wants to cure. When in reality, he’s been injecting people with cancer and death and reducing the global population for decades.

Pfizer? Same playbook. They spent billions buying into cancer treatment companies. Billions.

Pfizer Makes $43 Billion Bet That ‘Turbo Cancers’ Are Going To Explode Around The World

Not on cures—on treatments. On managing the turbo cancer explosion that they caused.

But it gets even worse. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla did a media interview tour about the $43 billion Seagen acquisition. Here are the key takeaways from his interviews:

– 33% of people WILL get turbo cancer in the future (of this he is certain)

– Entire families WILL be affected (again, he is certain)

– The new cancer treatments are like “missiles” that will target “most” turbo cancers

– Pfizer will produce them AT A SCALE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE

– By 2025 Pfizer will “have a global network”

– “We have very quick way of completing clinical trials”

– Will be produced “AT SCALE”, “just like mRNA”

READ MORE: Military Arrests Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

And Fauci? He’s the worst of all. He’s the gatekeeper. The kingpin.

The man who decided which research got funded and which got buried … like the hundreds of orphan kids in mass graves outside New York that he experimented on and then discarded like trash.

Fauci made it abundantly clear—a cure for cancer was not on his agenda. Because a cure doesn’t make money. Chronic illness does.

Repeat customers do. Lifelong treatment does.

But here’s the thing—the COVID plandemic wasn’t Fauci’s first rodeo.

Go back to the 1980s. The AIDS crisis. Fauci ran the show then too.

And what did he push? AZT. A toxic, deadly chemotherapy drug that killed more patients than it ever saved. But it made billions.

It was the first “blockbuster” AIDS drug, and Fauci was its biggest cheerleader.

Meanwhile, researchers were coming forward with alternatives. Safer treatments.

Real hope. And what happened to them? They got silenced. Defunded. Destroyed. Their reputations trashed. Their careers ended.

Sound familiar?

Fauci knew back then that HIV and AIDS were two different things. He knew the PCR test he was pushing couldn’t actually detect the virus. He knew he was selling fear to push a drug that was killing people. And he did it anyway.

Now fast forward forty years. Same playbook. Same arrogance.

Even more blood on his hands. Back then it was AZT.

Today it’s cancer treatments. Chronic, lifelong, expensive—and never quite a cure. Because a cure ends the gravy train. A cure stops the recurring revenue.

A cure makes the whole machine grind to a halt.

That’s the pattern. That’s the playbook. And he’s running it again—this time on a global scale. AIDS was the rehearsal. Cancer is the main event.

So they bury the cures. They suppress the research. And they will silence anyone who gets too close. This isn’t a conspiracy theory anymore.

This is a business model. And the question is—are we going to let them get away with it?.

We are all in this together.

READ MORE:

SCIENTIFIC INTEGRITY DESTROYED: Francis Collins NIH and Anthony Fauci’s NIAID received $690 Million in kickbacks during his COVID-19 vaccine mandates

40,000 American Military Veteran Murders During the COVID-19 Pandemic Demand Serious Investigation

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Fauci’s Ukraine Biolabs as Adrenochrome Factories

Top Adviser to Wicked Dr. Anthony Fauci INDICTED by the Department of Justice on Charges of Concealing COVID Records

BOTTOMLINE

A virologist linked to the late Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing an FBI criminal investigation for allegedly smuggling unsecured samples of dangerous pathogens into the U.S. earlier this year, The Disinformation Chronicle first reported.

No longer running CDC from Brussels, capturing Walensky would seal the deal on a trifecta of COVID criminals: Fauci, Collins & Walensky.

WATCH: COVID Scientist Found Dead Days Before Testifying Against Anthony Fauci’s Depopulation Agenda

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