Covid Criminals Detained and Already Executed by Military Tribunals
No longer running CDC from Brussels, capturing Walensky would seal the deal on a trifecta of COVID criminals: Fauci, Collins & Walensky.
June 17, 2023
The coronavirus criminals who committed treason for profit, betrayed their Hippocratic Oath and the U.S. Constitution caused insufferable sufferings and untold number of American deaths — deserves military justice that had to be swift and harsh to be effective.
Here is an updated list of COVID criminals detained and already executed for Trea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.