Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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BlackCat13th⚛️♈'s avatar
BlackCat13th⚛️♈
7m

Bogus

The article you provided is completely fabricated and false. It originates from a well-known fake news and satire website, and there is no truth to the claim that the Secret Service found "yellow goo" on the presidential aircraft. [1]

A complete summary and legitimacy breakdown of the text are provided below.

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## 📝 Summary of the Article

The article claims that the Biden-Trump administration is covering up a security incident involving the new Air Force One—a Boeing 747-800 gifted by the Qatari government. According to an anonymous source, a routine Secret Service sweep in Turkey uncovered a "viscous yellow liquid" leaking from an overhead baggage bin onto the passenger seats. The piece asserts that an Air Force emergency hazmat team quarantined the plane and removed the substance. It concludes that the administration is hiding the incident to avoid the embarrassment of having a newly certified, luxurious jet immediately contaminated.

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## 🛡️ Legitimacy Check: FAKED

The story is a complete fabrication. You should not trust or share this information based on the following verified facts: [1]

*

* Known Fake News Source: The text explicitly credits Michael Baxter and Real Raw News. Real Raw News is a notorious misinformation site run by a man using a pseudonym. [2, 3]

* Legal Disclaimer Outing Itself: On its own official website, Real Raw News carries a legal disclaimer stating that its content contains "humor, parody, and satire" to protect itself from lawsuits. It frequently publishes completely made-up stories about military arrests, tribunals, and deep-state conspiracies. [3, 4, 5, 6]

* Real-World Context: While it is factually true that the U.S. government retrofitted a Qatari-gifted Boeing 747 to serve as a temporary Air Force One, no credible news agency, government official, or military branch has reported any such "yellow goo" incident or hazmat quarantine. [1, 7, 8]

*

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If you are looking to track real updates regarding this aircraft, I can pull up genuine journalistic reports regarding the Senate's review of the plane's modification costs or official photos of its new exterior paint job. Would you like to see those instead? [7, 8, 9]

[1] [https://www.facebook.com](https://www.facebook.com/euronews/videos/a-false-news-report-has-gained-traction-online-and-fuelled-conspiracy-theories-t/1015604860682338/)

[2] [https://en.wikipedia.org](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Real_Raw_News)

[3] [https://www.poynter.org](https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/2021/a-look-behind-real-raw-news-sensational-and-fabricated-headlines/)

[4] [https://www.facebook.com](https://www.facebook.com/snopes/posts/real-raw-news-is-not-a-credible-source-for-news-in-fact-they-included-a-disclaim/2434843266660178/)

[5] [https://www.reddit.com](https://www.reddit.com/r/AdviceAnimals/comments/pn2qmk/real_raw_news_real_news_network_just_the_real_news/)

[6] [https://www.wikiwand.com](https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Real_Raw_News)

[7] [https://breakingdefense.com](https://breakingdefense.com/2026/07/senate-dems-seek-air-force-contractor-answers-on-qatari-gifted-air-force-one-conversion/)

[8] [https://www.latimes.com](https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2026-07-01/retrofitted-qatari-jet-takes-flight-as-air-force-one-for-trumps-trip-to-north-dakota)

[9] [https://www.yahoo.com](https://www.yahoo.com/news/videos/qatari-gifted-air

-force-one-234630177.html)

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