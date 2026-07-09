By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 10, 2026

The most transparent administration in American history is concealing the reason President Trump will not be returning home on the opulent 747-800 gifted to him by the Qatari government, Real Raw News has learned.

According to an administration source speaking under a promise of anonymity, a routine sweep of the plane revealed a “foreign substance” that somehow had gone undetected while the jumbo was getting upgraded, overhauled, and repainted at Joint Base Andrews beginning in late 2025.

In a secure hangar, it underwent a massive transformation to meet rigorous safety standards. Before the multi-month retrofit, teams of Secret Service agents meticulously searched the aircraft for everything from explosives to drugs to microscopic eavesdropping devices, but found nothing that could endanger the president or compromise national security.

From February to June, the new Air Force One—when POTUS is on board—received upgrades, including an Early Warning Radar (EWR) threat detection suite and chaff and flare dispensers to thwart missiles.

Another improvement is a drone detection-hacking station manned by an Air Force electronic warfare specialist. These defensive adaptations surpass those on the aged Boeing VC-25s that entered service in 1990—36 years ago.

Yet President Trump, who’s been attending that NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, announced that although he had flown overseas on the Qatari Air Force One, he would return to Washington on board an older VC-25—because he wanted to show off the new plane to troops at European bases.

Per our source, that’s an obfuscation. He said President Trump’s Secret Service detail was conducting a routine security sweep Tuesday night when they noticed a “viscous yellow liquid” seeping through the narrow gap of an overhead baggage bin.

They implemented what government agencies call “secondary protocol,” which, in this case, meant evacuating the plane and summoning an Air Force emergency management team from Incirlik Air Base, a Turkish military installation that houses US Air Force Personnel, trained to respond to biological, chemical, and radiological hazards.

They, our source said, quarantined the plane and removed approximately one quart of the liquid from the bin.

The substance had dripped onto at least two seats, our source added.

At this point, we don’t know much more than that the plane has been scheduled for decontamination before it takes to the air again.

“The reason for the cover-up is that it’d be embarrassing to admit the jet was certified safe and airworthy, then yellow globs of goo started saturating seats,” our source said.

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