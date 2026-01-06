By Yuvraj Tyagi

January 7, 2026

Heavy gunfire and anti-aircraft fire broke through Caracas night skies Monday around 8:30 p.m. local time near the Miraflores presidential palace.

Social media flooded with videos of tracers arcing upward and bursts lighting Avenida Urdaneta as armed figures patrolled rooftops.

Witnesses described sustained small-arms chatter from eastern neighborhoods spreading downtown, prompting Venezuelan army deployments of BMP-3 vehicles and low-level flyovers.

The bursts followed US Delta Force’s January 3 capture of Nicolás Maduro from Fuerte Tiuna bunker, leaving power vacuum.

Supreme Court named Delcy Rodríguez interim president for 90 days amid her US “aggression” condemnations mixed dialogue signals.

Locals speculated Chavismo hardliners or Colectivos launching putsch against perceived softness, although this remains unconfirmed.

Local sources reported Su-35 fighters scrambling from La Carlota alongside F-16 alerts.

“Air attack repelled,” claimed citizens as army armored columns joined the palace cordon. Eastern shots echoed amid “situation under control” assurances.

No official toll or claims surfaced by dawn. Senior White House officials said, “The Administration is closely tracking the reports of gunfire out of Venezuela. The US is not involved.”

Rodríguez’s conciliatory tone post-proof-of-life pleas drew hardliner ire.

Maduro son Nicolás Guerra warned kidnapping precedents. Colectivo reports spiked pre-bursts. US embassy shelter-in-place lingered.

Post-raid instability simmered after seven initial strikes hit bases.

FAA NOTAMs banned flights citing “military activity.” The Embassy urged indoors. Palace lights burned through chaos.

Putsch Fears Grip Caracas Streets

Videos trended showing palace-adjacent firefights lasting 20 minutes. Replies pinned loyalist defiance or opposition probes.

“Putsch underway?” queried amid BMP rumbles. Army sealed off-ramps.

Delcy invited President Trump “respectful relations” clashing hardliner orthodoxy. Padrino urged normalcy but troops massed. Opposition Machado partied afar.

Global media fixed on fallout; Russia, China decried “barbarism.”

Europeans law pleas rang hollow. Tinubu hunts echoed. Preliminary reports suggest F-16 scrambled soon after the firefight in Caracas broke out, carrying out low-flyovers. Meanwhile, eastern clashes quieted by 10 p.m. amid “repelled” claims.

Tupy Report on Telegram:

“Members of Chavista councils report dissatisfaction with recent statements by Vice President and current interim president of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez regarding the new government’s collaboration with the U.S. government, and as a result, there is a significant prospect of distrust with possibilities of a ‘return to power at the hands of Bolivarianism’.”

(This is a developing situation. Updates will be added subsequently.)

