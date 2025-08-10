By Gregory Lyakhov

August 10, 2025

In 2013, U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife took a seemingly routine trip to Turkey and Azerbaijan, funded by an obscure Houston-based nonprofit.

What followed, federal prosecutors now allege, was a years-long scheme involving foreign influence, money laundering, and one of the most serious indictments ever brought against a sitting member of Congress.

According to a federal indictment unsealed last week, Cuellar and his wife accepted nearly $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities: Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company, SOCAR, and Mexico’s Banco Azteca.

Prosecutors allege that Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, Texas, used his office to advance the interests of these entities in exchange for payments disguised as consulting fees to shell companies owned by his wife.

The indictment accuses Cuellar of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government—a rare charge previously brought against Sen. Bob Menendez in 2023 for working on behalf of Egypt.

The Cuellars allegedly funneled money through front companies, spent it on luxury items such as a $12,000 gown and restaurant bills, and concealed the transactions through intermediaries.

One of those intermediaries, Florencio “Lencho” Rendon, a longtime associate of Cuellar, has already pleaded guilty to money laundering.

So has Colin Strother, Cuellar’s former chief of staff and campaign manager, who prosecutors say funneled monthly payments to Cuellar’s wife.

Prosecutors claim the payments began in 2014, shortly after Cuellar’s trip to Azerbaijan.

In text messages and emails, Cuellar allegedly communicated directly with Elin Suleymanov, then Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S., discussing contracts, payments, and legislation favorable to the country.

One “consulting contract” paid $20,000 a month through 2019 to Cuellar’s wife’s companies, though prosecutors say she performed “little or no legitimate work.”

Cuellar, who has long styled himself as a champion of U.S.-Mexico relations and border trade, also allegedly pushed policies favorable to Banco Azteca, a Mexican bank.

The indictment describes a separate deal in which the bank agreed to pay Cuellar’s wife $12,000 a month, plus bonuses of up to $500,000, to help them navigate U.S. regulations.

Cuellar is accused of using his office to soften anti-money laundering policies and provide insider updates to bank executives, even texting them for input on federal legislation.

To disguise the schemes, Cuellar reportedly used middlemen and added layers of separation.

He allegedly told Rendon to pay off a Mexican official who helped broker the bank deal.

At one point, Rendon paid the official up to $9,000 in cash stored at a Mexican law firm. When the deals drew attention in 2022, the FBI raided Cuellar’s home in Laredo.

Cuellar has pleaded not guilty and issued a defiant statement claiming the indictment is politically motivated. His lawyer dismissed the charges as “fiction,” while Cuellar insisted his actions were “consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues.”

Among those named in the filings are top figures in the Azerbaijani government, executives from Banco Azteca, and even Cuellar’s own adult child, whom the congressman allegedly tried to set up with a similar arrangement.

The payments were routed through shell companies, U.S. affiliates, and even a media subsidiary of the Mexican conglomerate Grupo Salinas, which owns Banco Azteca and TV Azteca.

So far, Democrats in Congress have withheld judgment. Cuellar has stepped down from his subcommittee leadership post, as required by caucus rules.

As the case moves forward, it could become one of the most consequential corruption trials involving a sitting member of Congress in decades.

It raises troubling questions about foreign influence, congressional travel, and the ease with which foreign governments may allegedly buy access to American power.

If convicted, Cuellar faces the collapse of a decades-long political career—and the possibility of prison.

But the deeper impact may be what this case reveals about the vulnerabilities within the U.S. political system, and how easily those vulnerabilities can be exploited.

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX), a Democrat from Laredo, was indicted in May 2024 on federal charges including bribery, conspiracy, money laundering, and acting as an agent of a foreign principal.

The indictment alleges that Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, accepted approximately $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities—Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company (SOCAR) and a Mexico City-based bank (Banco Azteca)—between December 2014 and at least November 2021.

These payments were allegedly laundered through sham consulting contracts with shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar, in exchange for Cuellar influencing U.S. legislation and policy to benefit the payers.

In return for the bribes from Azerbaijan, Cuellar is accused of performing official acts such as advocating for pro-Azerbaijan policies in Congress, including delivering a favorable speech and inserting supportive language into aid bills.

For the Mexican bank, he allegedly pressured U.S. executive branch officials to ease anti-money laundering regulations and support measures aiding cross-border remittances and the payday lending industry.

Prosecutors claim the couple used the funds for personal expenses like taxes, debt payments, dining, retail, and a $12,000 custom gown.

Cuellar has pleaded not guilty, maintaining that his actions were legitimate and in the interest of his constituents.

He temporarily stepped down from his role as ranking member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security due to the charges but won re-election in November 2024 despite the ongoing case.

As of August 2025, the case remains active with several developments:

In July 2025, the Department of Justice dropped the foreign agent registration charges against Cuellar, aligning with a broader policy under Attorney General Pam Bondi to limit such prosecutions unless they resemble "traditional espionage." However, the core bribery and money laundering charges are proceeding.

Cuellar's defense team has sought to dismiss the entire indictment, arguing violations of the Speech or Debate Clause (which protects legislative acts) and claiming the charges are vague or duplicative. Prosecutors rejected this motion in early August 2025, urging the court to deny it and describing the defense's arguments as meritless.

The trial, originally set for earlier dates, has been repeatedly delayed and is now scheduled for September 2025 or later, with venue disputes (Cuellar requested a move from Houston to Laredo, which was denied).

Two associates—a former campaign manager (Colin Strother) and a political consultant (Florencio "Lencho" Rendon)—pleaded guilty in May 2024 to conspiracy charges related to laundering over $200,000 in bribes from the Mexican bank. They are cooperating with prosecutors, providing evidence that the contracts were shams to funnel money to the Cuellars.

The indictment followed a 2022 FBI raid on Cuellar's home and office.

Cuellar remains in Congress, and the case has drawn attention due to his centrist stance on issues like border security, which has occasionally aligned him with Republicans and even earned public support from former President Trump during the 2024 campaign.

Cuellar is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but the charges represent a significant corruption allegation against a sitting member of Congress, substantiated by federal prosecutors and cooperating witnesses.

If convicted on all counts, he could face decades in prison.

