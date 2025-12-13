By Jim Hᴏft

December 14, 2025

In November, White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett told reporters that there is enough money to pay for the $2000 Trump Tariff Checks to American families and still have money to go into the rest of the US budget!

This was BIG NEWS! Despite all of the negative doubters, President Trump’s tariff plan was a phenomenal success. And the Trump administration was ready to share that wealth with the hard-working American people.

But this needs the approval of Congress to move forward.

Peter Doocy later asked House Majority Leader Steve Scalise about the Trump tariff checks. Here was his response.

It sounds like he is hesitant to give money back to the people who pay the taxes.

Steve Scalise: There’s a robust debate over what’s going to happen with the tariff revenue. One of the things Peter is getting is an actual quantification of it, exactly how much money has come in from tariffs.

A lot of us don’t think it’s going to be long term because you see President Trump reaching new trade agreements so that we have lower tariffs or ultimately zero tariffs is the goal because you got a fair trade with countries that never used to treat us fairly.

So many countries took advantage of us.

President Trump finally has those countries treating us fairly.

So one point of a lot of discussion was to use that tariff revenue to reduce the deficit. I think everybody would agree, reducing the deficit lowers interest rates, it lowers inflation.

Taking all of that money that Washington borrows off the table and no longer borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars in this case would actually be good for the entire economy and put more money in the pockets of families who are struggling in terms of lower inflation and lower interest rates for people that want to go buy a home, buy a new home, first-time home buyers.

Scalise did not sound so enthusiastic about the possibility of Trump tariff checks going to the American people. Republican lawmakers were not so enthused about paying American workers their Trump tariff checks.

Congress will have to vote on the tariff checks for American families. It will be interesting to see who will vote to deny the American people their Trump tariff check!

On Monday, the Republican Congress voted for a new National Defense Authorization Act, costing American tax-payers $900 billion!

Tucked away in the defense bill is another $800 million more for the Ukraine War – a war that Ukraine lost over a year ago.

House Passes $900B Military Defense Bill – Hardline Conservatives Decry Liberal Provisions and Ukraine Funding in Bill

Rep. Burchett (R-TN) spoke out on the bill after the vote last night.

Rep. Burchett: Burchett: Big vote tonight was the NDAA, National Defense Authorization Act, and it was $900.6 billion. There’s money in there for, of course, Ukraine, $800 million total, and some other things, money in there for recognizing an Indian tribe out of North Carolina— has nothing to do with national security— Syria, money, Iraq. But we just got to quit this stuff.

Somebody, America’s got to start paying attention.

And the Ukraine stuff’s not even, President Trump didn’t even ask for that. You’ve got the war pimps that push for this stuff. And they always will tell you, Oh, it’s, “Burchett, man, they’re gonna spend all that money here buying those missiles.”

You know, is that what we’re basing our votes on is they’re going to buy implements to kill other people on? I’m all for getting rid of our enemies, but this is just too much, way too much, and things are just not what they appear.

We need to wake up. I voted no. Over 100 Democrats voted to pass this. That ought to tell you right there what this is about. Got some liberal stuff tucked in there, and it’s over 3000 pages. We get it on Sunday, and we’re voting on it today.

There’s no way, no way, we will ever know what was in there, and just— anyway, frustrated, we’ll keep fighting. Thank y’all for sending me here.

Congress has yet to vote on a Trump tariff rebate check for American workers.

It’s not important to them.

BOTTOMLINE

Congress did authorize additional Ukraine aid as part of a broader defense bill, but it’s not a standalone “handover” specifically for the war, and there’s no evidence of outright refusal to vote on tariff rebate checks, as no such bill has been brought to a floor vote yet.

On December 10, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, a massive annual defense policy bill totaling around $900-901 billion.

This bill includes $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine, split evenly as $400 million per year for 2026 and 2027 through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

USAI funds are used to procure weapons and equipment from U.S. companies for delivery to Ukraine, rather than direct cash transfers.

This isn’t a new, isolated “war handout” but part of the routine NDAA process, which sets Pentagon priorities and has passed annually for over 60 years. Amendments to cut foreign aid were proposed but not allowed for a vote.

In summary, the NDAA’s Ukraine aid is real but embedded in a routine defense bill, not a targeted war escalation. The rebate checks are a President Trump proposal without congressional action so far—talk of “refusal” seems more rhetorical than factual.

