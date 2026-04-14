By Harvey Geh

April 15, 2026

AS PRESIDENT DONALD Trump attempts to round off the war in Iran, America’s island neighbor, Cuba could find itself next in line to face the US president’s wrath.

Cuba and America have locked horns for decades – but experts say all the pieces are now in place for the US to step in and stop the regime once and for all.

America could stage a friendly takeover of Cuba, President Trump says as talks with ‘failing’ island appear to reach critical point.

President Trump could be lining up Cuba next in his crosshairs. Getty Images

Cuban special forces could face a US military campaign against the island. AFP via Getty

Water, electricity, and gas are all in shortage across Cuba. Getty

Since the Communist revolution 67 years ago, Havana and Washington have faced near-Armageddon level tensions – most notably the 1962 Missile Crisis – and remained hostile long after the Cold War ended.

Following years of economic disaster, corruption, and embargoes, the country has been plunged into the most dire situation it has seen in decades.

Ordinary Cubans are bearing the brunt of spiraling living standards – undergoing rationing, national blackouts, gas shortages, paralyzed hospitals and bare public transport.

Diseases, particularly mosquito-borne illnesses, are “wreaking havoc” on the nation, Latin America expert Dr Eduardo Gamarra said.

Many of the conditions that would spark US action in Cuba are now in place – and it could bring an end to the suffering.

All that’s left for President Trump to do is to pull the trigger, experts say.

Woeful economic circumstances have plagued the country for years but have been exacerbated due to a recent oil embargo.

Russian warship & sanctioned oil tanker sail through the English Channel ‘on way to break President Trump’s Cuba blockade’

In January, after the capture of Nicolas Maduro, President Trump banned Venezuela from exporting oil to Cuba – Havana’s main source of energy – and threatened to slap tariffs on anyone providing oil to the island.

Latin America analyst Dr Cesar Alvarez Velasquez told The Sun:

“Cubans who have long been put to ruin by the regime in Cuba – they can’t stand the situation anymore.

“If there was going to be any sort of intervention against Cuba, my guess is that it would have to happen before the World Cup.

“You don’t want to delay this anymore.”

Political corruption has also dragged living standards for ordinary people to rock bottom.

Reports emerged last year that the military had squirrelled away over £13.5million in a business conglomerate – despite the country’s paralyzing economic crisis.

Secret records show the Cuban military has massive cash hoard

Facing cries for help and pressure to put an end to the Cuban regime, the island is feared to be next on President Trump’s hitlist.

The US president said last month he had the right to do “anything I want” with Cuba – claiming he would have the “honor” of seizing the nation.

‘VERY WEAK’

President Trump says he can do ‘anything I want with Cuba’ as the island’s electricity grid collapses leaving 10 million without power

Cuba’s president Miguel Diaz-Canel has vowed fight off any invasion with an “impregnable resistance” in response.

But Havana is looking more likely than ever to submit to Washington – with Dr Gamarra saying the “stars have aligned” for US intervention.

Comparing today’s climate to previous fears of US action, Cuba expert Dr Joseph Gonzalez said: “This is a very different moment.”

In a bid to fend off US action, Cuba officials have been in secretive crunch talks with Washington officials.

US commandos could be part of an operation in Cuba. REUTERS

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel waves a Cuban flag during an anti-US march in Havana. Reuters

Cubans on electric tricycles decorated with Cuban flags ride past the US embassy during the anti-imperialist youth march in Havana, April 2. AFP

And in high-level Havana discussions, the regime is reportedly scheming a plan with Washington dubbed the “Venezuela solution”.

Noting Maduro’s capture and the apparent continuation of the Caracas government, this plan – in a similar fashion – would see the toppling of Cuba’s president, but largely the survival of the political elite.

Havana’s elites includes relatives of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro – figures who still hold significant political sway on the military, economy, and the president himself.

Describing their get out of jail free card, Dr Gonzalez said the regime – including many with the last name Castro – could force Diaz-Canel into exile.

This would leave remaining top figures to continue enjoying privileges.

Velasquez added that the the US was looking to extend its purge of anti-US regimes in the Western hemisphere.

“There is no way that the administration is going to allow these regimes to be alive and running in their own backyard,” he noted.

President Trump is understood to have concluded that forced regime change is not in America’s best interests.

A spiraling military campaign like the one in Iran could spark a migration crisis into the homeland – specifically nearby states such as Florida.

This is why President Trump is most likely favoring negligible bloodshed and a quick American victory, experts say.

“The Trump administration is willing to negotiate with the government and get some things that will allow it to declare victory and walk away,” Dr Gonzalez said.

“So there’ll be some change to the regime, but not necessarily regime change.”

Dr Gamarra added: “There is the possibility of the change of figures in the Cuban government, but not regime change.

“President Trump thinks that Venezuela was a tremendous success that can be replicated in Cuba.”

A US naval vessel next to a Soviet ship leaving Cuba during the Missile Crisis, 1962. The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

A military build-up putting pressure on Cuba, like the one near Venezuela last year pictured, could be seen in the region. AFP

A woman prepares a wood fire to cook food during a blackout in Matanzas, Cuba, April 6. AFP

Cuban citizens are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the regime – with opposition to the regime growing daily.

Many are “welcoming US pressure” to change the government, Dr Gonzalez agreed, adding: “They don’t think this regime is going to change any other way.”

And President Trump could use this as a justification for intervention in Cuba – much like how he promised to free Iranians from their regime.

Although Cuba’s top brass is fearful of what President Trump might do – Diaz-Canel is even more terrified, Dr Gonzalez noted.

“The president goes around now with dramatically increased security – it used to be a relatively short motorcade,” he revealed.

“He’s taking armored personnel carriers, ambulances. He moves around a lot, and he also takes along a lot more security.”

The analyst suggested Diaz-Canel is worried about “being kidnapped in the same way that Maduro was”.

While not matching the intensity of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and John F Kennedy’s naval blockade, any upcoming standoff could see a vast military build-up around Cuba’s waters.

It could mirror the same pressure Venezuela faced before Maduro was captured.

If President Trump decides to capture Diaz-Canel, Cuba would not stand much of a fighting chance.

Dr Gonzalez said: “Cuba is in no shape to resist the United States militarily.

“They might resist one abduction, but they can’t resist continued tries, continued efforts, and they certainly can’t resist the American military – there’s just nothing there.”

Cuba is facing spiralling power shortages across the island. AFP

A man retrieves water from a water truck in the Old Havana neighborhood on March 23. Getty

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 9, 2024. AFP

While experts have not ruled out a similar operation, Dr Gamarra said that such a mission looked unlikely as long as the war in Iran continues.

Commenting on Cuban top-level discussions, he said:

“They’re banking on some kind of a negotiated exit.”

A planned exit scheme for Diaz-Canel and a friendly relationship with the remnants of the regime was more likely, he added.

A huge factor pushing President Trump could also be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Cuban population living in Florida, experts say.

Dr Gamarra said: “He’s got Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, a Cuban-American, kind of a hero in this community, so there’s this enormous expectation.”

Both Rubio and the roughly one-and-a-half million Cubans living in the US have been calling for an end to the regime for years.

Speculating on when any action may take place, Velasquez said it could happen in the coming months.

Cuba’s feared Black Wasp commandos – said to contain some of Havana’s finest soldiers – will be pitted against US troops if any conflict breaks out.

The elite special forces suffered 32 deaths during the Trump operation to extract Maduro – and the US will look to win again in another battle with them.

Dr Gamarra pointed to the group’s “long background with Soviet training” – and said Cuban intelligence was most likely “the best in the Americas”.

President Trump may be pressured by Rubio, who strongly opposes the Cuban regime, to intervene. Shutterstock Editorial

Cubans ride electric tricycles and bicycles during an anti-imperialist march amid ongoing shortages. Getty

Communist leader Fidel Castro died ten years ago, but many of his relatives hold huge influence in Cuba. Getty

But he added that any battle between the Black Wasps and the US would be a “bloodbath”.

Dr Gamarra also warned that the Cuban regime has undeniable stamina – surviving CIA plots and dire economic situations.

“Cuba has this enormous resilience that is very interesting – how countries can reach bottom and, and still continue,” he said.

The analyst doesn’t expect traditional allies such as Russia to “lift a finger” to help Cuba – in the same way Vladimir Putin kept schtum following the capture of Maduro.

With many in Cuba dissatisfied with the current regime, Dr Gonzalez said President Trump’s actions could lead to positive change.

“Long story short, they just want improvement in their lives,” he said.

“The Cubans I talk to, they just want to see an improvement in the material circumstances of their lives.

“And they think the Trump administration’s pressure can deliver that.”

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel could even be abducted, experts suggest. Reuters

READ MORE:

President Trump Issues a Dire Warning to Cuba as He Cuts Off ALL Oil and Money to the Island Dictatorship – Then He Teases a New Leader for Cuba

GITMO Braces for CUBA Attack After President Trump Threatens Government Takeover

A SPY AMONG US: Former U.S. ambassador charged with secretly SPYING for Cuba over a 40-year period

Crazy Cubans Try Sneaking into GITMO to Steal Diesel to Fuel Generators Amid Widespread Blackouts

BOTTOMLINE

The island in question is Cuba, which directly references the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis—the 13-day Cold War confrontation between the US and Soviet Union that brought the world closer to nuclear war than any other event.

In 1962, the Soviet Union secretly placed nuclear missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles from Florida. The US responded with a naval blockade (“quarantine”), and for nearly two weeks the superpowers stared each other down.

Soviet ships turned back at the last moment, missiles were withdrawn, and the world breathed a sigh of relief.

It was the closest humanity came to nuclear Armageddon.

The US has tightened the screws with an oil embargo (cutting off Venezuelan supplies after the Maduro regime’s fall) and new tariffs/threats.

Secret low-level talks are underway; the US has reportedly signaled that Díaz-Canel must step down for real progress, though Havana insists regime change is off the table.

Collapse through internal pressure or a negotiated exit (possibly with elite protections) is more plausible than battlefield escalation.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.