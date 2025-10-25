By Jordan Conradson

October 25, 2025

A new memo has been unearthed, showing that the Trump Administration is preparing to mobilize National Guard troops across the nation by April 2026 to stop potential uprisings amid the nationwide No Kings protests and violent anti-ICE protests in cities like Chicago, Illinois, and Portland, Oregon.

This comes after the Trump administration won a lawsuit over the President’s deployment of National Guard troops in Portland to quell riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

President Trump has activated hundreds of California and Texas National Guard troops in Portland and Chicago, but was recently blocked by a Trump-appointed District Court Judge.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, on Monday, the Ninth Circuit allowed President Trump to deploy Oregon National Guard troops to Portland and said he “lawfully exercised his statutory authority under 10 U.S.C. § 12406(3), which authorizes the federalization of the National Guard when “the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.””

In a separate case, President Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to intervene and allow National Guard troops to be deployed in Chicago.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow deployment of National Guard in Chicago area

The new memo, obtained exclusively by investigative reporter Anthony Cabassa, outlines the planned implementation of a “National Guard Response Force” (NGRF), which will be used for crowd control and civil disturbance operations in all states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

Units of up to 500 troops will be trained to fully deploy within 24 hours in the case of a violent uprising or riot.

Troops will also be trained and equipped to use non-lethal weapons, including TASER/Oleoresin and Capsicum Spray, according to the memo.

The memo reads in part, “states will train, equip and make NGRFs operational NLT 1 April 2026. NGRFs are required in all 53 States and Territories. The District of Columbia has a unique solution set directed by the Secretary of War. NGRFs will train in civil disturbance operations and prepared to deploy approximately 25% of the force in 8 hours, 50% of the force in 12 hours, and the full response requirement in 24 hours.”

This provides insight into what the Trump Administration expects by spring, given the ongoing uprisings and left-wing insurrection in states across the nation.

Cabassa reports on Substack that a source told him the move is “not normal,” and they “have never seen an order like this before.”

“Hoping this is only to be safe and a precaution, and none of this will be used in a real scenario,” the source said, according to Cabassa.

“It also feels like leadership has intelligence or indications that something more significant could happen between January and May [of 2026]. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be pulling specialized … forces into a role [they] were never meant to fill.”

1999 study details the U.S. military doctrine, preparations, and training for suppressing civil disturbance, military rule, martial law, domestic urban warfare and “homeland defense.”

Under the heading of “civil disturbance planning”, the US Military is training troops and police to suppress democratic opposition in America.

Military spokespeople, “judge advocates” and their congressional supporters aggressively take the position that legal obstacles to military involvement in domestic law enforcement civil disturbance operations have been NULLIFIED.

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration is indeed establishing a “National Guard Response Force” (NGRF) or similar quick-reaction units, with a target operational date of April 1, 2026, to handle potential widespread civil unrest.

President Donald Trump has increasingly federalized and deployed National Guard troops in 2025 to address civil disturbances, primarily in response to protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, “No Kings” anti-authority demonstrations, and related violence in cities like Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

These deployments have been justified under statutes like 10 U.S.C. § 12406, which allows the president to federalize the Guard when regular forces can’t enforce federal laws.

This aligns with earlier Pentagon plans for a “Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force” of 600 troops (split between eastern and western U.S. hubs), reported by The Washington Post in August 2025 as deployable within an hour to any city.

As of now, 23 states and D.C. have activated Guard units for similar unrest responses.

