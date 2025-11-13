By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 14, 2025

The United States Army Criminal Investigation Division on Tuesday arrested former Army Vice Chief of Staff General James Mingus on charges of sedition and mutiny, Real Raw News has learned.

He stands accused of rallying troops against President Trump, according to charging documents.

Mingus, 61, joined the Army in 1981, at the height of the Cold War, and rose quickly through the ranks.

He had led both the 82nd Airborne Division and the 75th Ranger Regiment, and had fought beside his troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, receiving a Purple Heart after being shot in the back by a Jihadi while dragging a wounded soldier off the battlefield.

The former Iowa National Guardsman eventually became a heroic figure, revered by superiors and subordinates. He was, in military parlance, squared-away, a soldier of undiluted excellence eclipsed only by his compassion for those under his command.

Yet on October 21, Mingus abruptly announced his retirement, sending shockwaves through the military community.

No official reason was provided for his early departure, and military officials reported that the decision was made with little input from Army senior leadership or Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll.

According to our sources, President Trump and Secretary Hegseth terminated Mingus’ command after discovering that he had been orchestrating a coup, an armed rebellion to depose President Trump and install new leadership in Washington.

His apprehension marks the second time this month a senior military official has been arrested for betraying the Constitution and POTUS.

As reported earlier, JAG arrested former Navy SEAL Commander Milton Sands after learning he was sermonizing SEAL candidates on the “Evils of Donald Trump.”

Sands and Mingus had never met, suggesting the nation faces an epidemic of top brass suffering from chronic, incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome.

A CID source called Mingus’ betrayal “the most profound breach of trust since Benedict Arnold.”

Specifically, CID alleges that Mingus delegitimized President Trump’s 2024 landslide victory over now-GITMO detainee Kamala Harris, saying POTOS and his billionaire donors stole the election.

So enraged was Mingus that he brazenly and quietly began organizing “Patriot Cells” from within 82nd Airborne, 10th Mountain, and 1st Cavalry Divisions.

He purportedly approached officers he thought he could trust, telling them, “Valley Forge 2.0 begins at my command. Hold the line. Refuse unlawful orders.”

Moreover, he had the audacity to confront brigade commanders and tell them their troops’ responsibilities would include securing “key infrastructure” in Washington, D.C.

Per our source, CID obtained and authenticated an audio recording of Mingus telling 1st Cavalry Division Brigade Commander Col. Todd R. Herting, “Trump is a clear and present danger to the Constitution. The Chain of Command ends with the oath, not Mar-a-Lago.”

“As you probably guessed, the officers, and he, I guess, tried recruiting over 100—they couldn’t believe what they were hearing from Mingus, a decorated hero. Mingus was so confident, so self-assured, he didn’t for a second think the officers would report him. He misjudged them,” our source said.

Between April and October, 75 officers reported Mingus’ transgressions to either CID or the War Department, leading to a comprehensive investigation and, soon after, Mingus’ dismissal. He was allowed to keep his rank and remain free while CID completed its investigation, our source said.

That freedom was short-lived, for on November 11, at 1300 hours, a bevy of CID warrant officers stormed Mingus’ four-acre ranch in central Pennsylvania.

When they arrived, an axe-wielding Mingus was splitting firewood near his porch.

The CID agents drew sidearms and ordered Mingus to drop the ax.

Instead, he glared menacingly and smiled manically at the agents encircling him. “This is political persecution,” he shouted. “I’m a general!”

“And we have special arrest powers,” the lead agent said.

“Don’t end it this way, Sir. There’s a right and a wrong way to do things, and there’s the Army way. Surrender. We won’t harm you.”

Mingus relented, the ax slipping from his grasp. He held out his wrists. “You’ve backed the wrong team,” he said. “Option Bravo is inevitable.”

As of this writing, Mingus is being detained at Fort Meade pending an arraignment at GITMO next week. He has invoked his right to remain silent and hired a former JAG attorney, Captain Dana Chipman, to represent him.

“My client believed he was preventing a constitutional crisis, not causing one,” Chipman told CID. “He will be exonerated in courts of law.”