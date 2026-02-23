By Ben Kew

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has ordered the withdrawal or major revision of 19 intelligence assessments after an internal review found they did not meet the agency’s standards for analytical rigor and political neutrality, the agency said Friday.

The CIA released unredacted versions of three of the affected reports, all of which had a strong left-wing political bias.

- “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment,” published October 6, 2021

The CIA retracted more than a dozen intelligence assessments authored over the past decade that were infused with DEI, including one that claimed movements pushing traditional motherhood roles were radicalizing white women.

Another Jan. 14, 2015, document pushed for the CIA to engage with “political debates about LGBT issues” in foreign governments, while citing known activist groups like the Human Rights Campaign, per the official.

A July 8, 2020 a CIA report also centered on family planning and the disruptions of condom supply chains worldwide using “unobjective sources of information such as Planned Parenthood,” the official noted.

“The intelligence products we released to the American people today — produced before my tenure as DCIA — fall short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold and do not reflect the expertise for which our analysts are renowned,” stated Director Ratcliffe.

“There is absolutely no room for bias in our work and when we identify instances where analytic rigor has been compromised, we have a responsibility to correct the record. These actions underscore our commitment to transparency, accountability, and objective intelligence analysis. Our recent successes in Operation ABSOLUTE RESOLVE and Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER exemplify our dedication to analytic excellence.”

The audit makes good on Director John Ratcliffe’s promise during his Senate confirmation hearing last year to root out “political or personal biases” to make the spy agency “the ultimate meritocracy.” AFP via Getty Images

The topics covered included LGBT activists in the Middle East, women and white violent extremism, and access to contraception during the COVID pandemic.

The reports spanned multiple administrations, including one produced under Obama, one during President Trump's first term, and one during Biden's tenure.

According to the agency, the reports “fall short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold and do not reflect the expertise for which our analysts are renowned.”

“There is absolutely no room for bias in our work, and when we identify instances where analytic rigor has been compromised, we have a responsibility to correct the record,” Ratcliffe said in a statement.

”These actions underscore our commitment to transparency, accountability, and objective intelligence analysis,” he continued.

The reports were identified during a broader review conducted by President Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board, which examined hundreds of CIA analytic products from the past decade.

An internal review led by Deputy Director Michael Ellis reached the same conclusion, the agency said.

The move follows earlier efforts by Ratcliffe to revisit past intelligence work tainted by political bias within the agency.

Last July, the CIA declassified a memo criticizing the analytic process behind the 2016 assessment that Russia sought to help Donald Trump win the presidential election.

Sen. Tom Cotton, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he had long questioned the quality of similar reports.

“I’ve been sending these kind of reports back to the CIA for years and observing that they contain no intelligence,” Cotton wrote on X.

“Our intelligence agencies have too often missed critical national-security developments to waste time on, for instance, how ‘pandemic-related contraceptive shortfalls threaten economic development,’” he added.

Sen. Mark Warner, the committee’s top Democrat, criticized the move as “part of a broader and deeply troubling pattern in this administration: sidelining career experts, undermining inconvenient intelligence assessments, and allowing political considerations to override professional judgment.”

“Our country depends on the Intelligence Community’s ability to provide honest, fearless analysis, even when it is uncomfortable or inconvenient for those in power,” Warner said.

That was followed by an effort to shrink the agency’s workforce by 1,200.

Trump administration to shrink workforce at CIA, other spy agencies

Under President Trump, the CIA has moved to downsize the agency by 1,200 people. REUTERS

Asked by a reporter whether the botched intel assessments led to any demotions or firings, the official noted, “We’ve created mechanisms to address these concerns, and we’ve really made sure that we clarify our expectations for all officers in our director of analysis.”

The official noted, given the 10-year timeline, that it’s possible several authors of the reports have since left the CIA.

BOTTOMLINE

CIA Director John Ratcliffe announced the retraction or substantive revision of 19 intelligence products produced over the past decade, following a review that determined they failed to meet agency and Intelligence Community analytic tradecraft standards and were not independent of political considerations.

The review was initiated by the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), which examined hundreds of finished CIA analytic reports, identifying the 19 in question; an internal agency review led by Deputy Director Michael Ellis confirmed the findings.

Of these, 17 were fully retracted and removed from the agency’s databases, while two were withdrawn for revisions.

Coverage of the event varies by outlet. Conservative-leaning sources, such as Fox News and the New York Post, portrayed the retractions as correcting “leftist” or “DEI-infused” political bias in intelligence analysis, with some suggesting it exposes a “permanent Deep State” influence.

