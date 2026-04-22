By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 23, 2026

Two seasoned CIA officers were ambushed and killed by the Sinaloa Cartel while working a counter-narcotics/anti-kidnapping operation in Northern Mexico on Sunday afternoon, according to a CIA source whose accounting differs from the official narrative.

The US Ambassador to Mexico on Monday said two CIA officers and two Mexican officials died in a fiery car wreck as they were returning to the United States following a joint drug operation raid in the municipality of Morelos.

The car purportedly spun out and inexplicably burst into flames on the Chihuahua–Ciudad Juárez highway.

Per our source, a 15-year agency veteran familiar with the agency’s presence south of the border, the official story conveniently omits several vital facts: three pickup trucks, their beds laden with armed narcos, surrounded the officers’ SUV and into it released a phalanx of gunfire that turned it into Swiss Cheese; during the raid, the officers found evidence that the Sinaloa Cartel periodically abducted, with intent to ransom, US children in Mexico City; and, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the CIA was in cahoots with the cartel to mitigate the flow of narcotics entering the United States, ala Sicario-style.

Sicario is a 2015 movie (and a damned good one) highlighting the US government’s inability to stop Mexico’s numerous cartels from exporting drugs to the United States.

Realizing the futility of such an endeavor, the CIA launches a deception campaign, forcing the cartels to war with one another, so that the CIA can reach an agreement with the surviving cartel; the US would be better off if only one cartel—instead of 10—ships drugs north.

“Sicario is so deeply rooted in reality, I’m amazed the farm [a nickname for the CIA] didn’t shut it down,” our source said. “Fiction mimics reality in this case.”

According to him, the CIA had been in cahoots with the Sinaloa Cartel since 2018, and that Farm “advisors” routinely supplied an unnamed Sinaloa Cartel boss with satellite surveillance imagery of opposing cartel strongholds, and the whereabouts of their leaders.

The CIA, our source added, had a pivotal role in the capture of other Sinaloa bosses such as Ismael Zambada García (2024) and El Chapo’s son Joaquín Guzmán López, and El Chapo’s brother Aureliano Guzmán Loera.

“I can’t discuss the hows, but we’d infiltrated them and made some of our assets. We needed one we could work with. We pitted brother against brother, father against son…it’s our specialty. We had a good, I guess you can say, working relationship with them,” our source said.

But last week, he added, the CIA broke its “non-aggression” pact after obtaining “credible” proof that the Sinaloa Cartel had expanded its criminality to include kidnapping children of American diplomats in Mexico City.

“When the US-Mexican Federal Police raided the drug house, their suspicions were confirmed. They found a ledger listing dates and approximate ages of kids, 15 in total, abducted in Mexico City over the last year and a half. They were bringing that info stateside when they got ambushed,” our source said.

“From a certain point of view, the official tale is true—they died in a car crash. But only caused the car, and they were riddled with bullet holes and dead before the car exploded. This incident could actually unify the cartels, and that’d be a bad thing, cause we still have a lot of agents in Mexico,” our source said in closing.

It wasn’t a car crash. They were ambushed and gunned down by the cartel.

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