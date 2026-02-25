By Brianna Lyman

February 26, 2026

“How do you not stand?” may go down as one of the most revealing sentences ever uttered by a president.

During an all-American State of the Union address, President Donald Trump laid out a vision rooted in national sovereignty, public safety, and measurable success.

He touted declines in crime, falling inflation, a secure border, and a renewed commitment to the American people.

Yet seven times, Democrats refused to stand and applaud things that should be celebrated and affirmed in any civilized nation.

The Duty of American Government Is to Protect American Citizens

The show-stopping moment came when the president invited members of Congress to affirm their most basic obligation to the American people.

Dems Refuse En Masse to Say the Government Should Protect Americans, Not Illegals

“Tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

It appeared that not a single Democrat stood up to affirm his loyalty to the American people.

Flow of Fentanyl Across Southern Border Plummets

Delivering on one of his campaign promises, President Trump closed the southern border, and as a result, the president said, “The flow of deadly fentanyl across our border is down by a record 56 percent in one year.”

Similarly, it appeared that none of the Democrats could stand and celebrate curbing the flow of a drug that has taken the lives of countless Americans.

Decline in Murder

“And last year the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline — think of it — in recorded history — the lowest number in over 125 years,” President Trump said.

Murders plummeted more than 20% in the U.S. last year, the largest drop on record, a study show

According to CBS News, murders dropped more than 20 percent in 2025, marking the largest drop on record. Murder rates have not been this low since 1900, according to a study by the Council on Criminal Justice.

Inflation Coming Down

After saddling the American people with decades-high inflation, you’d think Democrats would be grateful that under President Trump, inflation has returned to levels not seen since before criminal Joe Biden was in office.

But apparently Democrats — for all their recent concern about affordability — cannot celebrate life actually being made more affordable.

“In 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years. And in the last three months of 2025, it was down to 1.7 percent. Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states … is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states and in some places $1.99 a gallon,” President Trump said.

The president also touted lower mortgage and interest rates.

Justice for Iryna Zarutska

It also appears that Democrats refused to stand and honor the parents of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, an immigrant who was savagely murdered on a train last year, when President Trump promised to see that justice was done.

Her killer, as President Trump pointed out, “had been arrested over a dozen times and was released through no cash bail.”

“No one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna’s face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life. She died instantly. She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal set free to kill in America. … Mrs. Zarutska, tonight, I promise you we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter Iryna,” President Trump continued, as Zarutska’s mother sobbed.

But apparently Democrats have found one immigrant they don’t care about.

“How do you not stand? How do you not stand?” President Trump asked in dismay.

Washington D.C.’s Safer

President Trump also touted a decline in crime in Washington, D.C., noting that murders in D.C. are down from last year.

But Democrats seemingly oppose such news, as President Trump pointed out:

“Crime in Washington is now at the lowest level ever recorded, and murders in D.C. this January were down close to 100 percent from a year ago. They don’t like to hear that. One of the — sick people.”

Protecting Children From Satanic Trans Cult

The president also spoke out about the satanic, left-wing efforts to mutilate children suffering from gender dysphoria.

President Trump spoke about Sage Blair, who was 14 years old in 2021 when “school officials in Virginia sought to socially transition her to a new gender, treating her as a boy and hiding it from her parents. Hard to believe, isn’t it?”

Blair was placed into an all-boys state home following an order from an activist judge after Blair’s parents refused to affirm their daughter’s gender dysphoria, President Trump said. Eventually, Blair was returned to her parents and is now comfortable in the body God gave her.

“We can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will,” President Trump said. “We must ban it and we must ban it immediately.”

But Democrats refused to stand.

“Look, nobody stands up,” President Trump said. “These people are crazy, I’m telling you. They’re crazy.”

READ MORE:

The Greatest Act of Collective Treason in U.S. History

How Many Millions of Illegal Aliens in the Country Does the Democrat Party Need to Destroy America?

Under Democrat Rule, America Has Become a Failed State: Thus This ‘Terrorist Government’ That Bludgeons Families & Butchers Our Children Must Be Destroyed & Permanently Abolished

RIGGED: Fake Biden regime says it opposes SAVE Act, which would ensure illegal aliens can’t vote

Confrontational STATE OF THE UNION (SOTU) Speeches Help America, and Should Be the New Norm

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address highlighted several key achievements from his administration’s first year back in office, focusing on themes like border security, public safety, economic relief, and protecting American citizens.

Democrats in the audience notably refused to stand or applaud for many of these points, drawing direct commentary from President Trump, who called out their lack of response multiple times as “crazy.”

The SOTU address emphasized a “turnaround for the ages,” with President Trump touting measurable successes in reducing crime, inflation, and threats to public health and safety.

Here are the seven victories President Trump discussed where Democrats reportedly did not stand or cheer, based on the speech and observations:

Affirming the Government’s Duty to Protect American Citizens Over Illegal Aliens Record Decline in Fentanyl Flow Across the Border Largest Decline in Murder Rates in Recorded History Sharp Reduction in Inflation and Gas Prices Seeking Justice for Victims Like Iryna Zarutska Historic Low Crime in Washington, D.C. Banning Forced Gender Transitions for Children

These moments underscored a partisan divide, with President Trump using the non-responses to emphasize his administration’s focus on American priorities amid a lengthy speech that also touched on immigration, economic growth, and national security.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.