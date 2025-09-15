By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 15, 2025

The Department of War this weekend discharged approximately 2,150 transsexual Armed Forces members in accordance with Executive Order 14183—the removal of all persons in the military identifying as transexuals.

Although enforcement began sluggishly, the War Department in August quickened its pace, purging the service of woke rot, men who traded testosterone for estrogen and women who did the opposite.

However, bureaucratic red tape and the War Department’s other obligations hindered efforts to disinfect the Armed Forces.

Moreover, the War Department had vastly underestimated the number of transexuals—post ops, pre ops, and persons simply identifying as trans—across all branches.

Initially, the Department of War guesstimated it would have to eradicate 1,000 service people, but that figure was based quantitatively on persons who had requested gender reassignment surgery between 2021 and 2025.

It did not account for people on hormone replacement drugs and transgender activists, nor did it factor in the myriad service men and women who had received government-funded trans surgeries during treasonous Obama’s reign of terror.

A revised figure, a Dept. of War source told Real Raw News, suggests that 20,000 trannies were serving in the military when President Trump retook office in January 2025.

Until this weekend, the Department of War had canned only 1,750.

But last week something terrible happened—an American patriot, Charlie Kirk, was gunned down in cold blood by an assassin with proven ties to the transexual community.

After Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was identified by law enforcement on September 12, the internet was awash in controversy and conspiracy, with Leftists labelling Robinson a rightwing Groyper and conservatives suspecting he was trans.

At first, Robinson seemed an unlikely Leftist; he had conservative roots, Trump-supporting parents, and was raised in a household that preached the Lord’s words and had plenty of guns. Robinson had learned to shoot at the age of seven.

On Saturday, though, it emerged that Robinson was not a bible-toting Christian, but rather a young malcontent whose mind the internet had corrupted and whose soul was damned the moment he had become romantically involved with a transexual, with whom he shared a bed and an apartment.

Robinson’s lover has not been implicated in Kirk’s death and is reportedly cooperating with authorities, having told them that Robinson had recently developed a relentless hatred of President Donald Trump and Christian conservatives like Kirk.

“If Tyler Robinson was shacking up with a trannie, then he was a trannie,” our source said.

Robinson’s trans-activism and brutal murder of Charlie Kirk were a cathartic revelation and event, harbingers of doom, that, finally, crystallized within the Department of War the truth that trannies represent a fundamental threat not only to malleable young people but also to national security.

“Would you want to fight beside a trannie? I wouldn’t. They’re as likely to friendly fire a fellow soldier as shoot a Jihadist,” our source said.

“Charlie’s death won’t be in vain, and we’re taking measures to get rid of all trans and make sure no trans enlist or become officers,” our source said.

A mass purge, he added, started Saturday night.

At bases across the country and abroad, trans scattered like chaff in the wind. Some raged in mess halls, fists clenched around dog tags.

Others wept in chapels, feigning religion, chaplains offering platitudes laced with policy. 2,200 transexuals, identified via medical records, interviews, psychiatric evaluations, whispered intel, and artificial intelligence algorithms, received discharge paperwork.

In a barracks room at Fort Irwin, California, Sergeant Keith Malmstrom was organizing his locker when his CO burst in and handed him an envelope.

“Pack your shit,” the CO told him. You’re out, effective 0600 tomorrow,” to which he answered insubordinately, “What the hell for?” The CO gave it to him straight: “You’re a trans—incompatibility with standards.”

Across the Atlantic, at Ramstein Air Force Base, Airmen First Class Leslie Jacobs, a biological female masquerading as a man, was eating chow in the mess hall as her commanding officer, a first lieutenant, dropped an envelope on her plate.

“Administrative separation,” he barked at her, “report to processing at dawn.”

Scenes like this, our source said, occurred at US military installations globally on Saturday and Sunday.

“This is how it is. We’re not waiting for one of them to shoot us in the neck or in the back,” he said.