By Diana Stancy & Emma Colton

October 16, 2025

President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday — the highest award issued to civilians in the U.S.

“Today, we’re here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I’ve ever seen before. And an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber. The late, great Charlie Kirk,” President Trump said from the Rose Garden on Tuesday.

“Five weeks ago, our nation was robbed of this extraordinary champion,” he continued. “He was assassinated in the prime of his life for boldly speaking the truth, for living his faith and relentlessly fighting for a better and stronger America. He loved this country. And that’s why this afternoon it’s my privilege to posthumously award Charles James Kirk, our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University in September.

His death came a year after two assassination attempts against President Trump.

The award ceremony was held in the Rose Garden, notching the first high-profile event in the garden since President Trump ordered the area to go under a revamp earlier this year.

“We were hoping we were able to get outside and the weather allowed us to. It was supposed to be a terrible rainy day. I was telling Erika God was watching, and he didn’t want that for Charlie,” President Trump said.

Individuals who receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom are those who presidents determine have provided an “especially meritorious contribution” to the national security of the U.S., world peace or other cultural endeavors.

President Trump is awarding Kirk the award at the White House on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

“We’re entering his name forever into the eternal roster of true American heroes. He’s a true American hero, an amazing person. Way, way beyond his years. And I’m honored to be joined by a woman who has endured unspeakable hardship with unbelievable strength. And that’s Charlie’s widow, Erika. And I just want to thank you, Erika,” President Trump said on Tuesday.

Argentina President Javier Milei, members of the Cabinet such as Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and other lawmakers were among high-profile names who joined the event.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, has been tapped to serve as TPUSA’s new chief executive officer in the wake of her husband’s death to lead the organization and guide the next generation of conservative leaders.

“Charlie grew Turning Point into the largest conservative youth organization in the entire country,” President Trump said on Tuesday of Kirk’s leadership of TPUSA and its growth since his killing.

“He forged a personal bond with countless young conservatives. He fought for free speech, religious liberty, strong borders, and a very strong and proud America. In everything he did, he put America first. He really put America first. And ultimately, Charlie became more than a leader of an important organization. He became the leader of historic movements all over the country.”

Erika Kirk delivered a short speech during the ceremony, reflecting on her husband’s dedication to preserving America’s legacy of freedom, his love of his family and how he lived without fear due to his Christian faith.

“Ironically, for a man who impacted millions, Charlie never desired to be the center of attention. He just wasn’t. My husband was not a man of extravagance. He loved simple but deeply meaningful things. … He loved his late night walks. He loved buying more books than he could ever read because he felt there was no such thing as a book budget. And he loved being able to read to our kids the same bedtime story on repeat because he knew it was their favorite,” Kirk’s young widow said.

“President Trump, I have spent seven and a half years trying to find the perfect birthday gift for Charlie, and it’s so difficult. And those of you that have spouses or loved ones, you know how difficult it is sometimes to buy a gift for someone that you love because he wasn’t a materialistic man, so that also did not help. But now I can say with confidence, Mr. President, that you have given him the best birthday gift he could ever have,” she said.

The suspect behind Kirk’s assassination, Tyler Robinson, was charged in September with aggravated murder, along with other charges.

“Like those martyrs before him, Charlie’s voice, his message and his legacy are stronger and greater than ever before. They are greater than ever before. Look, this is a horrible event, but it brought out the greatness of Charlie. Nothing could have ever supplanted this. It’s incredible the way people are talking about him,’ President Trump said of the assassination.

President Trump remarked during the ceremony that political violence at the hands of left-leaning individuals has been on the rise.

“They seem to become very violent on the left. They’ve rammed vehicles into federal law enforcement, fired sniper rifles at ICE agents and me, you know, but I was I made a turn at a good time,” President Trump said, referring the first assassination attempt on his life in July of 2024.

President Trump awarded Kirk with the medal following his visit to the Middle East to oversee a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

David Engelhardt, lead pastor of Kings’ Church in New York City and board member of TPUSA, told Fox News Digital ahead of the event that it’s a “privilege” to watch Kirk be honored with the award.

“Charlie is the right recipient to the Medal of Freedom because he believed that God’s moral order, found in faith, is not a limit to freedom but the soil it grows in,” Engelhardt told Fox News Digital.

“People who destroy that soil in the name of safe spaces and to protect against ‘dangerous ideas’ will soon find their land barren. Charlie stood for freedom rightly ordered and founded in the gravity of God’s system.”

READ MORE:

BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk accuses the left of being ‘the party of murder’ after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

Across the Globe: World Leaders and Everyday People Honor Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s Chilling Warning: ‘If I’m Assassinated, It Will Be Israel’

After Charlie Kirk Murder, Democrats GETTING WORSE; Calling for the Deaths of “millions”

BOTTOMLINE

On October 14, 2025, during a White House ceremony posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump delivered emotional remarks honoring Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was described by President Trump as an “extraordinary champion” whose death robbed the nation of a key defender of traditional values and free speech.

President Trump’s speech not only celebrated Kirk’s legacy but also sharply criticized what he called a surge in left-wing political violence, labeling it the product of the “devil’s ideology.”

President Trump linked Kirk’s killing to broader trends, stating, “In the days since Charlie Kirk’s killing… We’ve watched legions of far-left radicals’ resort to desperate acts of violence and terror because they know that their ideas and arguments are persuading no one. They know that they’re failing. They have the Devil’s ideology.”

He cited examples like attacks on ICE agents and federal officers as evidence of this “escalating far-left violence.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called it an “atrocious crime,” said Kirk “died for defending traditional values.”

The suspect remains at large, with investigations pointing to ideological motives but no confirmed affiliation. Trump administration officials like JD Vance and Stephen Miller are calling for crackdowns on “left-leaning nonprofits” as potential “terrorist networks.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.