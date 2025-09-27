By Baxter Dmitry

September 27, 2025

The official narrative surrounding the Charlie Kirk killing is collapsing under its own contradictions, as yet another bizarre twist emerges: the transgender partner of accused shooter Tyler Robinson has vanished without a trace.

Neighbors report that Lance Twiggs, 22—who had been cooperating with investigators—has not been seen for days.

Charlie Kirk suspect’s trans lover has VANISHED: Shaken neighbors share fresh fears... as new photos show abandoned home

The $1,800-a-month townhouse now sits in silence, mail piling up on the porch, notes left unanswered on the door.

Authorities previously claimed Twiggs was in a “safe space” after online backlash, but his sudden disappearance suggests otherwise, raising fears that a key witness has been quietly removed from the picture.

Compounding suspicion are the so-called “text messages” allegedly exchanged between Robinson and Twiggs in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Authorities cited these messages as proof of motive and state of mind, yet the screenshots released to the media have been widely mocked online.

Even casual observers noted that the phrasing was stilted, robotic, and completely out of character for any real conversation. The consensus is that they read like clumsy fabrications—produced not to reveal truth, but to prop up a shaky case.

Critics argue this is only the latest example of how the official version borders on physically impossible.

Eyewitness testimony conflicts, ballistics evidence defies logic, and timelines keep shifting to fit the narrative.

Now, with Twiggs gone, the pieces appear less like an accident of chaos and more like deliberate manipulation.

“Every time we look closer, the story falls apart,” one neighbor said.

“First the texts that no one believes, now the missing partner—it’s like they’re inventing evidence and erasing witnesses at the same time.”

The disappearance of Twiggs adds a chilling dimension to a case already riddled with impossible claims, fabricated evidence, and vanishing players.

Each twist pushes the official narrative further into collapse, leaving only one certainty: the truth is being buried deeper by the day.

BOTTOMLINE

Prosecutors allege the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, waited for a specific moment in Charlie Kirk’s speech to fire, hid the weapon afterward, and confessed via text to his transgender romantic partner (transitioning from male to female) in Utah during the ensuing manhunt.

A relative of the partner told media outlets they “hate conservatives and Christians,” though authorities have not independently verified this.

Now that the transgender partner has “vanished,” leave the official investigation in disarray, and ties this to broader conspiracies, including allegations of an Israeli false flag operation to ignite war.

A Daily Mail report from around the same time notes neighbors’ concerns that the trans partner abandoned their home and car, fueling speculation.

The assassination has sparked widespread fallout, including over 145 firings or disciplinary actions against individuals who made inflammatory statements about Kirk’s death, highlighting tensions around free speech.

Retired FBI agents have warned of a growing “assassination culture” in the U.S., linking it to recent high-profile incidents.

As of now, the official narrative holds that Robinson acted alone or with limited assistance, driven by a political motive, although investigations continue.

