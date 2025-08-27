USAID FALLS, EXPOSING A GIANT NETWORK OF US-FUNDED SO-CALLED “INDEPENDENT” MEDIA. Beginning in 2004, the CIA established a vast network of at least 885 websites, ranging from Johnny Carson and Star Wars fan pages to online message boards about Rastafari. Spanning 29 languages and targeting at least 36 countries directly, these websites were aimed not only at adversaries but also at allied nations, showing that the US treats its friends much like its foes. The reckless construction of this infrastructure by the CIA reportedly led directly to the identification and execution of assets and undoubtedly risked the lives of countless other individuals.