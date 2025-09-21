By Joseph Choi

September 21, 2025

A federal vaccine advisory panel voted on Friday to recommend people talk with a clinician before getting a Covid vaccine, while voting against a motion to require prescriptions for the shot.

All 12 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted unanimously to update COVID-19 guidance so coronavirus vaccinations for all people should be based on “individual-based decision making.

”For people between six months and 64 years old, the recommendation advised that vaccinations be based on individual-based decision-making along with an emphasis that the risk-benefit of vaccination is most favorable for individuals who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease and lowest for individuals who are not at an increased risk, according to the CDC list of COVID-19 risk factors.”

ACIP Chair Martin Kulldorff said it was his understanding that this recommendation they voted on would mean that SARS-CoV-2 vaccines would still be covered by insurance.

Insurers look to the board’s recommendations to inform their coverage.

The ACIP voted against a motion which recommended that states and local jurisdictions require prescriptions for COVID-19 vaccines.

The panel does not have the purview over whether to require prescriptions.

States and local jurisdictions make those rules, not the CDC.

The vote was split evenly 6-6. With Kulldorff voting ‘no’ to break the tie, the motion failed.

The questions they were to vote on were not publicly disclosed until the very end of the meeting.

ACIP member Retsef Levi, professor of operations management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, led the panel’s discussion on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Levi, a known COVID-19 vaccine opponent and skeptic, was selected to lead the CDC’s COVID-19 working group in August.

During the pandemic, Levi called for all COVID-19 programs to be stopped immediately, claiming there was no proof of efficacy and that the vaccines were behind the deaths of children and young people.

Levi presented four questions for the committee to vote on: to recommend the CDC promote six risks and uncertainties he cited in his presentation on Friday; to recommend requiring prescriptions for COVID-19 vaccines; that patients should be informed of the risks of COVID-19 and its vaccination before receiving the shot; and to update the current guidance so that coronavirus vaccinations for all people should be based on “individual-based decision making.”

All questions except for the one recommending a prescription for COVID-19 vaccine were passed by the committee.

Members of the working group that Levi leads gave a presentation strongly supporting the continued availability of COVID-19 vaccines, especially for pregnant women, children and seniors.

“In summary, Covid-19 vaccination matters for pregnant women, pediatric patients — especially those less than two years of age — people 65 years and older, those of any age with a weakened immune system or chronic medical conditions and anyone who feels they want protection for themselves or their families,” said Henry Bernstein, a member of the COVID-19 working group, on behalf of himself and two other members of the working group who he described as being in the “minority.”

During the committee’s discussion on Friday, ACIP members spent time speculating on whether the COVID-19 vaccine rewrote human DNA after being administered, whether it could cause lung cancer; of it could cause birth defects.

The debate over requiring a prescription, though outside the powers of the committee, was prolonged as several members strongly believed that requiring a prescription was creating a barrier to access.

Members noted that people who are uninsured or underinsured don’t have the ability to easily go to a healthcare provider to receive a prescription.

Prescriptions aren’t normally required for seasonal vaccines like the flu shot and COVID-19, being available to the demographics for whom they are recommended.

Still, Levi argued that COVID-19 vaccines were being treated essentially like over-the-counter drugs, adding that he believed they offered “questionable benefits for a lot of people.”

Fellow ACIP member Hillary Blackburn, pharmacist and director of medication access and affordability at Ascension Rx, who was appointed just this week, spoke out strongly against a prescription requirement.

“Well historically, at least 19 states have required pharmacist authorization to be tied to ACIP recommendations,” Blackburn noted.

“And so, a lot of the states have been making their own recommendations to help clarify some of the confusion, which has been limiting some of the access, as we’ve seen with CVS and Walgreens pulling their COVID-19 vaccines for the season.”

Kelly Goode, president of the American Pharmacists Association, added on to this argument, telling the committee, “Pharmacists are the most successful healthcare providers who embrace the relationships with patients, and are well equipped to determine risk based on medications and health histories.”

“Furthermore, pharmacists are the healthcare providers who have the most experience with COVID-19 vaccines. Claims data show that 90 percent of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in pharmacies,” she added.

READ MORE:

Health Secretary RFK Jr. Fires Entire Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Advisory Panel in Stunning “Clean Sweep”

9 New ‘Independent’ Advisers to CDC Caught Taking Huge Bribes from Big Pharma Publicly Promoted to Push mRNA Vaccines.

New CDC Advisers Vote to Recommend Removal of Mercury from Influenza Vaccines

‘Expect Fireworks’: CDC Launches Official Investigation into COVID Vaccine Deaths

US Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Has 10-Year Backlog of Claims

BOTTOMLINE.

This ACIP meeting followed the appointment of a new ACIP panel by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been vocal about his skepticism toward COVID-19 vaccines, including describing them as a "crime against humanity."

The panel's decisions marked a shift away from broad, routine recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations toward a more individualized approach, emphasizing consultations with healthcare providers.

This means patients must discuss the risks, benefits, and uncertainties of the vaccine before receiving it, rather than accessing it routinely at pharmacies or clinics without such a step.

The guidance applies to:

Adults aged 65 and older.

Individuals aged 6 months to 64 years, with an emphasis that the risk-benefit balance is most favorable for those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (e.g., due to age, immunosuppression, comorbidities like diabetes or heart disease, or prior infections).

Panel members like Retsef Levi (an MIT professor) expressed doubts about the vaccines' safety and effectiveness, stating that the public no longer believes the "safe and effective" narrative.

The changes reflect a narrower scope than previous years' blanket recommendations for seasonal COVID-19 boosters.

The panel also addressed other vaccines during the meeting, including postponing changes to hepatitis B newborn vaccinations and aligning recommendations for the combined MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) vaccine after initial confusion.

Overall, these decisions signal a more cautious federal stance on COVID-19 vaccines amid ongoing debates about their role in public health strategy.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.