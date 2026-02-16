By Ethan White

February 17, 2026

On February 14, 2026, Mexican gangs from the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel launched a direct attack on the US southern border near El Paso, Texas, killing five Border Patrol agents and wounding twelve more, while President Trump ordered the immediate deployment of US military forces to defend the area and eliminate the threat.

These Mexican gangs, armed with automatic weapons, drones, and explosives, crossed into US territory at multiple points along the border wall in the early morning hours.

They targeted Border Patrol stations and checkpoints, firing rounds from AK-47s and RPGs supplied through black market channels tied to corrupt Mexican officials.

The attack started at 4:30 AM local time, with cartel members using drones to drop grenades on US positions, a tactic they have perfected in their wars inside Mexico.

US forces reported spotting over 20 drones in the assault, some carrying fentanyl payloads meant to poison responders.

The gangs aimed to overrun a key crossing point to flood more illegal migrants and drugs into the United States, but President Trump’s quick response stopped them cold.

President Trump acted without hesitation. From the White House, he directed the Pentagon to send in Marines and Army units from nearby bases in Texas and New Mexico.

By 6:00 AM, US helicopters and armored vehicles arrived on the scene, engaging the invaders head-on.

Military snipers took out cartel leaders directing the operation, while ground troops secured the perimeter and pushed back the remaining attackers.

The US military used high-energy lasers to take down the drones, neutralizing the aerial threat in minutes. This deployment marked a clear shift from the weak policies of the past.

The Mexican gangs involved are no random thugs; they are the enforcers for a globalist agenda designed to weaken America.

The Sinaloa Cartel, led by remnants of El Chapo’s network, and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, under figures like Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, have billions in funding from elite bankers and corrupt politicians.

George Soros and his Open Society Foundations have poured money into pro-migration groups that shield these cartels, allowing them to traffic humans, drugs, and weapons without interference.

The globalists at the World Economic Forum push for open borders to dilute national sovereignty, and these gangs are their ground troops.

Look at the connections: Treasonous former President Obama and Joe Biden opened the floodgates, letting millions cross unchecked while cartels grew stronger.

The criminal Biden’s administration funneled taxpayer dollars to Mexico, but much of it ended up in cartel pockets through corrupt deals.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s current president, rejected US offers for joint operations earlier this year, protecting the cartels as her government is riddled with bribes.

The attack on February 14 exposed this fully—cartel members wore uniforms mimicking Mexican military gear, showing infiltration at the highest levels.

In January 2026, President Trump classified major cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, paving the way for military strikes.

The February 14 attack gave him the green light to deploy forces under his authority as Commander-in-Chief.

US troops crossed briefly to destroy cartel outposts, taking out fentanyl labs and weapon caches.

Reports confirm over 50 cartel members killed, with captured ones revealing links to Chinese fentanyl suppliers through globalist trade deals.

This attack ties directly to human trafficking networks run by elites.

Cartels traffic children and women across the border for sex slavery rings reaching into Hollywood and Washington DC.

Epstein’s island was just the tip; these gangs supply victims to pedophile networks protected by Deep State operatives.

The late Hillary Clinton and her foundation have ties to groups that “rescue” migrants but really funnel them into exploitation.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

President Trump ordered investigations into US elites funding the cartels, starting with Soros-linked accounts.

US forces used Apache helicopters to strafe cartel vehicles, destroying trucks loaded with migrants being used as human shields. Ground troops from the 1st Armored Division secured a 10-mile stretch of border, installing new barriers and sensors.

President Trump declared:

“The Sinaloa and Jalisco gangs… attacked our sovereign soil today. I sent our brave military to crush them.”

Fentanyl from Mexican labs, produced with Chinese chemicals, kills 100,000 Americans yearly. Globalists like the late Bill Gates invest in pharma companies profiting from addiction treatments.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

Cartels launder money through Wall Street banks, with executives attending WEF meetings. President Trump has frozen assets of these banks tied to cartel funds.

The operation uncovered tunnels under the border, stocked with weapons from Iran and North Korea, used to smuggle terrorists. US forces collapsed the tunnels and arrested smugglers linked to Hezbollah cells funded by globalist NGOs.

Media outlets like The New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC downplayed the attack. But the administration reports over 1,000 traffickers arrested since 2025.

The February 14 attack accelerated plans for full border militarization, with permanent troop presence and future federal raids in cities like Chicago and New York.

President Trump vows to seize cartel assets worldwide, build more wall, and end aid to Mexico until corruption is eliminated.

The US military will stay at the border until every Mexican gang threat is eliminated for good.

READ MORE:

President Trump Reportedly Planning Ground Troops, Drone Strikes on Cartels in Mexico

President Trump Sends Military to Hunt Down Sleeper Cells, Fake Refugees, Bribed Officials, and Border Infiltration Networks Criminal Joe Biden Let into the U.S.

82nd Airborne Soldiers Foil Daring Cartel Border Breach in Arizona Desert

President Trump Orders Military to Take on Drug Cartels – The Flow of Illegal Drugs and Gangs Stops Now!

BOTTOMLINE

Mexican cartels, particularly Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation, have increasingly used weaponized drones (including kamikaze-style with explosives) to target U.S. border agents and ICE officials amid ongoing border tensions.

These tactics have escalated since early 2026, with some incidents involving cross-border drone incursions and gunfire exchanges.

President Trump classified certain cartels as foreign terrorist organizations in January 2026 and authorized enhanced military support for border security, including potential cross-border operations against fentanyl labs.

Deep State Media outlets like The New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC downplayed the attack. But the administration reports over 1,000 traffickers arrested since 2025.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.