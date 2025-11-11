By Jim Hᴏft

On January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington, D.C., RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021, protests.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

Peaceful Trump supporters wandering the halls of the US Capitol on Jan. 6. And Democrats and the media continue to push the lies.

As previously reported, A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters that were safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

As The Gateway Pundit reported at the time and several times since Jan. 6 – Federal authorities shut down the counting of electoral votes by the US Congress when news broke that the “bombs” were found at the RNC and DNC headquarters.

It was NOT the J6 protesters storming the building that shut down the counting. It was news of the pipe bombs!

This is significant now that we can confirm that the bombs were planted by a female US Capitol Police Officer who later went to work security at the CIA headquarters.

Shauni Kerkoff went to work for the CIA headquarters after the January 6 riots.

She later testified against J6 defendant Guy Reffitt, who was set up by the FBI, who wired his son in his own home.

Shauni reportedly scrubbed her social media accounts after joining the FBI.

Joe Hoft reported on the J6 pipe bomber on Friday after the word spread on the internet that it was a Capitol Police Officer (Shauni) who planted the bombs at the DNC and RNC on January 6.

Two years after January 6, the FBI, under the direction of now GITMO detainee former FBI Director Chris Wray, offered a $500,000 reward for information on the alleged bomber.

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

They must have been confident that they would never be implicated in the plot to shut down the government during the counting of the electoral votes from the 2020 election!

Today we are officially presenting this information to claim the reward.

Steve Baker at The Blaze has been covering this story all week and reported on Friday about Shauni Kerkhoff, whose name went viral on social media.

Former Capitol Police officer a forensic match for Jan. 6 pipe bomber, sources say

Baker reported on the Blaze’s determination that Shauni Kerkhoff was the pipe bomber.

A software algorithm that analyzes walking parameters including flexion (knee bend), hip extension, speed, step length, cadence, and variance rated Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, 31, of Alexandria, Va., as a 94% match to the bomb suspect shown on video from Jan. 5, 2021.

The veteran analyst who ran the analysis for Blaze News said that based on visual observations the program can struggle with, he personally pegged the match at closer to 98%.

Kerkhoff, who was a Capitol Police officer for four and a half years, left the department in mid-2021 for a security detail at the Central Intelligence Agency, sources told Blaze News.

CIA spokeswoman Liz Lyons stated that the subject worked in campus security.

Kerkhoff’s residence in Alexandria, Va., appeared to be under the watch of law enforcement officers on Friday night.

Blaze News editor in chief Christopher Bedford was pulled over by local police after stopping to observe the home. He was then allowed to leave.

Close to the bomb suspect.

The FBI, which failed to solve the case in nearly five years of investigation but indicated that it was closing in after Blaze News brought its investigation to intelligence sources, was feet from the Falls Church address of the pipe bomb suspect days after Jan. 6, according to the Blaze News investigation.

It should be noted that the CIA said Kerkhoff was working security at the CIA.

Shauni reportedly used her neighbor’s SmarTrip card, which was purchased by her neighbor, when she traveled to DC on January 5-6.

The FBI, under the direction of Chris Wray, reported in 2023 that the data used to identify the bomber was conveniently corrupted and unusable. The FBI blamed the service provider.

Chris Wray later REFUSED to answer questions during testimony by Rep. Massie about the pipe bombs and missing phone data.

Rep. Massie responded to the latest report this morning.

Shauni Kerkhoff testified that she was also launching pepper balls on the unsuspecting pro-Trump crowd on January 6.

Kerkhoff admitted to firing 30 to 40 pepper balls directly at Guy Reffitt that day!

Via Courthouse News:

The government used this photo of Guy Reffitt in the case against him for his participation on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Image via Courthouse News)

A former U.S. Capitol Police officer testified Wednesday about how she repeatedly launched pepper balls at a Texas man in an attempt to stop him from leading a mob toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Every time he took a step, they took a step,” Shauni Kerkhoff told jurors. “It was becoming a dire situation.”

Kerkhoff is the government’s first witness in its case against Guy Reffitt, the first Capitol riot defendant to go to trial.

He is accused of charging at police with a gun holstered on his waist during the riot.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Kerkhoff told the jury that she confronted Reffitt when he climbed onto a banister on the west side of the Capitol.

After repeatedly ignoring her commands to back up, Kerkhoff says she launched “maybe 30-40” pepper balls at him.

The entire January 6 riot was planned and executed to ensure the fraudulent election was certified and to persecute and punish the MAGA supporters across the country.

Heads need to roll.

Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed Martin appeared to break his silence on the January 6 pipe bomber with mysterious social media posts on Friday, as news broke that the January 6 pipe bomb suspect had been identified.

In another post claiming that Martin had “determined the identity of the J6 Pipe Bomber,” Martin denied that the determination was made. Still, he did not confirm or deny that the woman suspected of planting the bombs is a suspect.

BOTTOMLINE

Blaze Media published a report claiming that forensic gait analysis identifies former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Shauni Rae Kerkhoff as a 94-98% match to the unidentified suspect who placed pipe bombs near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC)-adjacent Capitol Hill Club on January 5, 2021—the night before the January 6 Capitol riot.

This could indicate a potential government conspiracy or cover-up, with anonymous intelligence sources alleging federal agencies like the FBI were aware and involved, and that the bombs served as a diversion during the riot.

Kerkhoff left the Capitol Police in good standing in mid-2021 and took a campus security role at the CIA shortly afterward, though a CIA spokesperson clarified she was never assigned to then-Director John Ratcliffe’s personal detail.

The FBI continues to offer a $500,000 reward for information leading to the bomber’s arrest and conviction, stating the investigation is ongoing after reviewing 40,000+ video files and thousands of tips.

