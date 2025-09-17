By Raw Egg Nationalist

September 17, 2025

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are chemicals with water- and oil-repellent and flame-retardant properties that are used in a wide variety of applications, from plastics and non-stick coatings to firefighting foams.

They have been shown to have carcinogenic, obesogenic and endocrine-disrupting properties and have been linked to a number of chronic-health conditions and diseases.

Although brewers typically use filtration and water-treatment systems when making beer, they are not designed to remove PFAS.

Researchers tested 23 different beers. They choose beers produced in regions with documented water contamination as well as popular domestic and international beers.

The researchers discovered a strong correlation between levels of pollution in municipal water and levels of PFAS in beer.

Ninety-five percent of the beers they tested had detectable levels of PFAS in them.

These include perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), two forever chemicals with recently established EPA limits in drinking water.

Beers brewed near the Cape Fear River Basin in North Carolina, an area known to have significant levels of PFAS pollution, had the highest levels and most diverse mix of forever chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA.

“As an occasional beer drinker myself, I wondered whether PFAS in water supplies was making its way into our pints,” says research lead Jennifer Hoponick Redmon.

“I hope these findings inspire water treatment strategies and policies that help reduce the likelihood of PFAS in future pours.”

Endocrine-disruptors and obesogenic chemicals have been a major focus of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s environmental and health campaigning, and are one of the main targets of his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

BOTTOMLINE

A recent scientific study has indeed found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and human body, in 95% of the U.S. beers tested.

These chemicals are synthetic compounds used in products like nonstick coatings, waterproofing, and firefighting foams, and they've been linked to health risks including certain cancers (such as kidney and testicular), immune system effects, reproductive issues, and developmental problems in children.

The research, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology by the American Chemical Society (ACS), analyzed 23 beer samples from U.S. breweries, including craft beers from areas with known water contamination and popular domestic/international brands.

PFAS were detected in 22 out of 23 beers (95%). Only one beer, from a brewery not in a contaminated area, tested negative.

The most common were perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), though other PFAS variants were present.

The highest levels and diversity were in beers from the Cape Fear River Basin in North Carolina, a region with significant PFAS pollution from industrial sources.

While exact levels varied, they correlated directly with PFAS in the local municipal water supplies used for brewing.

The primary culprit is the water used in brewing, as most brewery filtration systems aren't equipped to remove PFAS. Hops, barley, or packaging weren't significant sources in this study. Beers from uncontaminated water sources showed much lower or no PFAS.

This isn't isolated—PFAS have been detected in other beverages and foods due to widespread environmental contamination. Researchers urge:

Brewers to test and treat their water sources.

Consumers to support PFAS regulations and choose beers from low-contamination areas if concerned.

Regulators to expand monitoring in the food and beverage industry.

If you're a beer enthusiast, the risk from occasional drinking is likely low compared to daily water exposure, but minimizing overall PFAS intake (e.g., via filtered water) is advisable.

