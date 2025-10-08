By Joana Campos

Calls for the resignation of Chicago Police Patrol Chief Jon P. Hein are growing after he ordered his officers to withdraw support from federal agents surrounded by a violent crowd of anti-ICE extremists.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents were ambushed in Brighton Park when vehicles rammed and blocked them, leaving about 30 armed agents exposed to a potentially lethal attack.

The woman driving one of the vehicles, identified as Marimar Martinez, was carrying a semi-automatic weapon and had a history of doxxing federal agents, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The agents fired in self-defense, wounding the attacker, who was arrested along with Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz.

An ICE vehicle suffered a tire puncture and was assaulted by the mob, forcing the federals to abandon it to save their lives, while local police withdrew on direct orders from Hein, according to radio transmissions and internal dispatches.

This betrayal of federal law enforcement, at the heart of an anti-illegal immigration operation driven by the Trump administration, allowed the chaos to escalate into a riot with Mexican flags waving prominently at the scene, symbolizing rejection of U.S. sovereignty.

DHS sources reported that the Chicago Police, under the influence of sanctuary policies from Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, rejected multiple calls for assistance, leaving federal agents vulnerable.

Patrol Chief Hein, a 28-year veteran in the department, recently promoted to his position, faces accusations of prioritizing leftist agendas over national security.

Demands for his immediate resignation are mounting, highlighting that what he did posed a mortal risk to ICE agents defending the borders under Trump’s «America First» vision. A video of the tensions shows the police withdrawal and the aggressive crowd—watch video.

This incident underscores the urgency of unwavering support for ICE from all levels of government, as demonstrated by the deployment of special operations led by Secretary Kristi Noem to enforce the law and protect agents in the field.

Senior police sources have accused the Chicago department of falsifying details about its initial response, exposing a cover-up attempt that erodes trust in the administration of justice in the city.

Under the Trump administration, strengthening ICE represents a commitment to border security and national sovereignty, firmly opposing policies that prioritize radical activists at the expense of officers who risk their lives.

Hein’s immediate resignation is essential to restore integrity and prevent future threats in environments like sanctuary cities, where anarchy threatens the rule of law.

BOTTOMLINE

On October 4, 2025, an incident occurred in Broadview, Illinois—a suburb west of Chicago—where ICE agents, specifically from Border Patrol, were involved in a confrontation during an anti-ICE protest.

Protesters surrounded federal agents, leading to a chaotic situation that included a vehicular assault. ICE agents fired shots, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old woman named Magdalena Garduno, who was reportedly armed and attempting to drive into agents.

The event has been described as a “terror attack” by anti-ICE extremists, with reports of a riot breaking out afterward, including the presence of Mexican flags.

Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers were present to manage the crowd but were allegedly ordered by Patrol Chief Jon P. Hein not to intervene or assist the federal agents, despite requests for help from ICE.

Sources within CPD have criticized this decision as “cowardly,” arguing it prioritized policy over officer safety and federal cooperation.

Critics argue that Hein’s order to “stand down” endangered federal agents and contributed to the escalation of violence.

Social media posts highlight the abandonment as a betrayal of the “blue line” and call for investigations into potential organized crime ties.

Legal experts have warned of potential criminal liability for CPD leadership due to the stand-down order. There are calls for military intervention or National Guard involvement to protect ICE operations.

