By Gregory Lyakhov

August 31, 2025

California Democrats, led by the late Governor Gavin Newsom doppelganger, claim to be champions of compassion and safety.

But the latest arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals just how dangerous their “sanctuary” policies have become.

ICE officers in San Diego apprehended Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez, a Mexican national, convicted pedophile, and documented Logan Heights gang member who was living inside a daycare facility.

Cruz-Rodriguez’s criminal record is horrifying.

According to ICE, his past convictions include sex crimes against a child under 14, sexual battery, illegal firearm possession, robbery, and drunk driving.

He had been deported from the United States three separate times—1996, 2003, and 2012—yet still found his way back into California.

This time, he managed to live undetected in a home daycare run by his wife, a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It is difficult to imagine a clearer example of systemic failure.

Instead of being deported and permanently removed, repeat criminal offenders are slipping back into the U.S., often finding shelter in the very neighborhoods where children and families should feel safe.

Every time Democrats block ICE from doing its job, these are the dangerous criminals they’re protecting.

This case highlights what Republicans have warned about for years: sanctuary policies do not protect families, they endanger them.

California law bars state and local law enforcement from fully cooperating with federal immigration authorities, limiting their ability to hold criminals like Cruz-Rodriguez until ICE can remove them.

As a result, dangerous offenders slip through the cracks, returning to communities where they commit more crimes.

The data confirm this trend. Between 2014 and 2019, California released over 16,000 criminal aliens that ICE had sought to deport.

On July 8, 2025, at the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center in Ontario, California, two medical workers attempted to intervene during an ICE attempt to arrest an undocumented immigrant who had fled into the facility.

The workers, identified as Jose de Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila, allegedly obstructed the agents by physically impeding them which can be seen on video, with Davila wedging herself between an officer and the target, and Ortega grabbing an officer’s arm.

The illegal alien, Denis Guillen-Solis, a Honduran national not affiliated with the center as a patient, was ultimately detained by ICE.

Initially, Ortega and Davila faced federal felony charges, including assault on a federal officer and conspiracy to interfere with officers’ duties, following their arrests on July 25, 2025.

Jose de Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila were indicted by a federal grand jury on August 27, 2025, for one felony count each of assaulting, resisting, and impeding a federal officer.

This indictment follows an earlier reduction of their charges to misdemeanors on August 19, 2025, though the recent grand jury action reinstates felony-level accusations.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, roughly one in four of them went on to commit additional crimes. These included sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and gang-related violence.

When Governor Newsom’s doppelganger proudly declares that California is a “sanctuary state,” this is what he is protecting—illegal immigrants with violent criminal records, not law-abiding citizens.

President Trump has made it clear that criminal illegal aliens are his top priority for removal.

Under his administration, ICE has refocused its efforts on arresting offenders with convictions for sex crimes, gang activity, and weapons charges.

Democrats’ pretenders like Gavin Newsom argue that sanctuary laws build “trust” between immigrant communities and local law enforcement.

But what trust is left when parents discover that a convicted pedophile was allowed to live inside a licensed daycare?

What comfort do families have knowing that state politicians actively prevent cooperation with ICE, even when dealing with child predators and gang members?

The answer is none.

Instead, these policies create fear and anger among parents who expect their government to prioritize the safety of children over political ideology.

Republicans have consistently argued that immigration enforcement should begin with removing the most dangerous criminals. This case proves them right.

California has one of the largest illegal immigrant populations in the nation—estimated at over 2.7 million people, according to the Pew Research Center.

From smears about ICE racial profiling to lies about ICE targeting youth shelters, DHS has been holding the media accountable for spreading disinformation to the American people.

Among them are thousands of individuals with criminal records.

Yet state officials continue to obstruct federal enforcement while offering taxpayer-funded health care, education benefits, and legal defense for deportation cases.

BOTTOMLINE

California Democrats, led by the late Governor Gavin Newsom doppelganger, have long positioned the state's sanctuary policies as a beacon of compassion, limiting local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities like ICE to build trust with immigrant communities.

However, recent high-profile cases and ongoing enforcement challenges suggest these policies aren't just local quirks—they're enabling the harboring of dangerous criminals, undermining national security, and fueling broader instability across the U.S.

Take the arrest of Cruz-Rodriguez, a Mexican national, a documented Logan Heights gang member with convictions for sex crimes against a child under 14, sexual battery, illegal firearm possession, robbery, and drunk driving, who had been deported three times (in 1996, 2003, and 2012).

Yet he was living undetected in a home daycare run by his DACA-recipient wife.

California's sanctuary laws barred full cooperation with ICE, allowing him to evade detection until federal agents stepped in.

This isn't an isolated incident; Department of Homeland Security data shows that between 2014 and 2019, California released over 16,000 criminal aliens sought by ICE, with about one in four going on to commit additional serious crimes like sexual assault or gang violence.

Critics argue this creates a national threat by turning California—with its estimated 2.7 million illegal immigrants—into a safe haven that spills over into other states.

Criminals don't respect borders; they move freely, committing crimes elsewhere while sanctuary jurisdictions tie ICE's hands.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem recently highlighted how agents faced riots and assaults during operations in Los Angeles, yet still arrested thousands of "worst of the worst" offenders, including rapists and murderers.

President Trump deployed the National Guard under federal authority (10 U.S.C. §12406) to restore order after six days of chaos, mobilizing 700 Marines amid traffic blockades and civil unrest.

A congressional resolution condemned the violence, noting how sanctuary policies emboldened protesters and hindered enforcement. Even CNN coverage captured a panelist blaming California's sanctuary stance for the unrest, only for the network to cut them off mid-sentence.

California leaders have grown quieter on the "sanctuary" label amid President Trump's threats, but they insist it's about upholding state rights without harming safety. Yet the evidence leans heavily toward criticism: DHS exposes how these policies defy federal law and endanger lives by design.

No amount of "trust-building" justifies releasing pedophiles or gang members back into communities. President Trump's workarounds, like Operation Guardian Angel, have forced some handovers of criminal migrants despite local resistance.

If California's approach spreads—or worse, inspires defiance in places like Chicago—it erodes uniform immigration enforcement nationwide.

In short, yes, this "madness" is a national threat.

It prioritizes ideology over security, substantiated by recidivism stats, real-world violence like the LA riots, and cases like Cruz-Rodriguez.

States' rights end where they enable cross-border criminality and force federal interventions that could be avoided with cooperation.

