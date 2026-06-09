Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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John Young's avatar
John Young
1h

Drama everywhere and no court cases anywhere and we are five months from the midterms and no case could be filed and evidence submitted, much less a decision announced in that time. But supposedly DOJ is “preparing their case.”

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Vincent Jappi's avatar
Vincent Jappi
2h

Real Raw News is Muscovite Disinformation.

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