By Claudia Lee

April 17, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has announced peace talks between Israel and Lebanon will take place later today – signaling a breakthrough in the Iran war.

Taking to Truth Social on Wednesday night, the US President said:

“Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon.

President Donald Trump has announced peace talks between Israel and Lebanon. PA

A fireball erupts from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. EPA

“It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years.”

But he assured the talks “will happen”.

President Trump did not elaborate on who would attend the talks or where they would be held.

But the surprise peace negotiations between the two nations would be the first since 1993.

Israel’s cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said, more than six weeks into its ‌war with Hezbollah.

Meanwhile Lebanese officials said a ceasefire with Israel is expected “soon”, according to the Financial Times.

Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group in Lebanon, has been launching missile attacks against Israel.

Lebanese officials have no control over the Shiite Muslim group led by Naim Qassem.

Israel’s retaliation in Lebanon has resulted in a catastrophic death toll, with estimates exceeding 2,000 casualties.

More than one million people have also been displaced.

Ending the fighting in Lebanon was a key sticking point in earlier peace talks, with President Trump urging Netanyahu to scale back his attacks in a bid to preserve the US-Iran peace deal.

REIN IT IN

President Trump tells Netanyahu to ‘low-key it’ in Lebanon as Israeli blitz of Hezbollah terrorists threatens US-Iran peace deal

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hailed “productive and ongoing” peace talks at a news conference on Wednesday.

Adding: “We feel good about the prospects of a deal.”

It comes as Tehran hints it could allow ships to pass through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz without risk of attack.

A source briefed by Tehran said the offer would only stand if the US accepts Iran’s demands and a deal is clinched to prevent renewed conflict.

The source did not say if Iran will agree to clear any mines it may have placed in that stretch of water, or who would be allowed through.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has caused the largest-ever disruption of global oil and gas supplies due to Tehran’s blockade of the vital trade route, which handles about one fifth of the world oil.

There has been mounting pressure from the international community for the Strait to be reopened.

China has now weighed in, calling for the “freedom and safety” of international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said efforts to restore normal transit through the Strait were a common call across the international community.

It comes after a Chinese-owned tanker was forced to make a U-turn on the Gulf of Oman.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday President Trump said he was reopening the Strait for China.

The US president said that Beijing had promised not to send weapons to Iran and Xi Jinping will give him a “big, fat, hug” when he visits the country in a few weeks.

The US and Iran are likely to resume negotiations on ending the war in Pakistan next week.

Iran refused to relinquish its nuclear ambitions at last week’s crunch peace talks, but JD Vance has insisted President Trump wants a “grand bargain” – not a “small deal”.

But President Trump appears to be optimistic, saying he believed the war is “very close to over” in a Wednesday interview with Fox News.

PEACE ‘THIS MONTH’

Iran war is ‘close to OVER’, President Trump insists as US hails blockade a ‘success’ despite ghost ships slipping through Strait

Sheikh Naim Qassem, leader of Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. EPA

Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. EPA

Iran has hinted it may allow tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without risk of attack. Reuters

WATCH: Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT: Iran’s vulnerable economy has reportedly hemorrhaged $1.3 BILLION dollars in the first 3 DAYS of President Trump’s Strait of Hormuz blockade The OIL extraction might have to drop soon when storage fills up...then they CAN’T PAY THEIR MILITARY and https://t.co/XGLNXRjszF” / X

READ MORE:

China Oil Tankers Break Out of Strait of Hormuz via Iran ‘Tollbooth’

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

President Trump Hails ‘Big Day for World Peace’ as he Pauses ‘Civilization Ending’ Blitz & Hormuz to Reopen in Two-Week Ceasefire

Lebanon and Pakistan Say US-Iran Cease-Fire Agreement Includes Lebanon

BOTTOMLINE

Two big developments are feeding the “brink of breakthrough” narrative:

1. Iran is signaling it will allow safer passage through the Strait of Hormuz as part of the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreed on April 8.

So the “hint” is real, but the full reopening remains conditional and incomplete.

2. Israel–Lebanon ceasefire talks are the more historic piece. U.S.-mediated talks in Washington brought Israeli and Lebanese officials together for the first high-level, direct engagement since 1993 — literally 33–34 years.

These two stories are linked through the wider U.S.-brokered de-escalation after weeks of intense fighting involving Iran, Israel, Hezbollah, and the U.S.

The ceasefire with Iran created breathing room, and that space is now being used to test whether real diplomacy can take hold between Israel and Lebanon.

Classic Middle East diplomacy: one step forward, multiple conditions attached. Fingers crossed it sticks.

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