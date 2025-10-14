By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 13, 2025

United States Marines on Sunday arrested Deep Stater John Carlin, Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General under pResident Joseph R. Biden from January 20, 2021 – September 2022, at his home in Washington state, Sunday afternoon, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

John Philip Carlin served as the acting deputy attorney general in the United States Department of Justice from January to April 2021, after which he became the principal associate deputy attorney general under the late Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

He previously served as the United States Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division from April 2014 to October 15, 2016, and as Chief of Staff to Robert Mueller during his tenure as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A New York City—born ultra-liberal, Carlin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Williams College and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, where he allegedly attended seminars on demonology.

He would later join the DOJ through Merrick Garland’s Honors Program, a DEI initiative to promote underachievers.

Following his departure from the DOJ in 2022, he joined the law firm of Paul & Price as head of its cybersecurity division, despite having no expertise in the field.

According to White Hat sources privy to details of Carlin’s arrest, he had illegally ordered high-profile counterintelligence agents to scandalously portray President Trump as a confidante of Vladimir Putin and willful recipient of Russian disinformation in 2017.

Our source said Carlin was a Deep State tyrant whose unnatural hatred for President Donald Trump was emblematic of the Biden regime’s bureaucratic overreach and bias against Trump.

Specifically, Carlin tried to convince superiors and subordinates that President Trump was a Russian asset, a sleeper agent of the GRU, Russia’s main intelligence directorate.

Specifically, he had authored blatantly false reports claiming that Russia recruited Trump as a Russian double agent way back in 1986.

The provably fictitious documents claimed that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gobravhich promised Trump real estate in exchange for information on business rivals.

Carlin had also claimed Melania, whom Trump married in 2005, was a Russian honeypot cultivated by Vladimir Putin to entrap Trump.

Carlin, our source said, had been on the White Hats’ radar for years and became a “priority target” this month after he emerged from the shadows and began feeding Democratic operatives like AOC an Chuck Schumer more false information about President Trump having ordered the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk because Kirk had demanded the release of the Epstein Files and rebelled against Israel.

“Carlin was an agent spy. He should’ve been arrested long ago, but better late than never, right, as they say. Now that bastard is ours,” our source said.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Marines stormed Carlin’s upscale home in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, breaching his door with explosives and rushing inside when Carlin, screaming and shouting, claimed without proof that Joseph R. Biden had granted him immunity against prosecution.

Carlin was handcuffed and shoved into an SUV idling near his home, our source said.

“This action was executed under direct orders from the Secretary of War to apprehend a high-profile individual posing a threat to national security. The use of Marines was authorized due to the suspect’s potential access to evasion resources,” our source said.