By Ethan White

September 10, 2025

As of September 9, 2025, the reality is undeniable: America is under attack from within—not by foreign armies, but by globalist-funded insurgents hiding behind fake protest banners and Democrat-run city governments that are acting more like cartel protection rackets than public servants.

President Donald J. Trump, restored and re-inaugurated earlier this year after the stolen 2020 election was finally exposed in full by military tribunals, has officially threatened the deployment of the National Guard in Portland following what White House insiders now confirm was intelligence linking Antifa cells to foreign funding streams—including through shell organizations tied to George Soros, Open Society Foundations, and covert UN influence operations.

“They’re not protesters. They’re paid insurgents,” President Trump said at a September 5, 2025 briefing. “They’re the militant arm of the globalists. And we’re not going to tolerate it anymore. Portland is done playing games.”

Let’s not sugarcoat it. Portland has fallen, for now, into the hands of elite-funded anarchists, operating with the full protection of Governor Tina Kotek, a known World Economic Forum affiliate who received undisclosed campaign “donations” through global NGOs tied to the Clinton Foundation and international technocratic banking fronts.

The Siege of ICE: A Globalist Frontline

Since June 7, a network of Antifa-aligned insurgents, under the label “Occupy ICE,” have turned a federally protected immigration facility into a full-on war zone. '

This is no grassroots protest—it’s a paramilitary occupation.

Eighty-plus nights of organized violence, guillotines paraded through the streets, arson, assaults on federal officers, and block-by-block intimidation tactics against civilians.

And yet, Kotek calls them “peaceful.” Why? Because she’s not working for the people of Oregon—she’s working for the global regime.

Her refusal to deploy local law enforcement, the repeated stand-down orders to police, and her declaration that federal intervention is “unlawful” prove it.

She’s guarding a foreign-backed militia, not protecting the Constitution.

20+ agitators have already been charged federally—assault, arson, destruction of property. But behind them is a web of offshore crypto donations, burner phone coordination, and encrypted comms run through NGO-owned servers in Luxembourg, Amsterdam, and ironically—Geneva, home of the WHO and the WEF.

DHS insiders leaked that the server farm Antifa is using to organize its operations is located in a data center owned by an “education charity” connected to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The siege is not just about Portland—it’s a testing ground for chaos operations.

According to leaked military docs from Fort Bragg, the Deep State’s blueprint involves destabilizing key federal installations in Democrat-run cities and forcing President Trump to either withdraw or overextend his forces—creating a media crisis that can be weaponized against him internationally.

But President Trump isn’t playing their script. He’s rewriting the rules.

Shadow Money, Sabotage, and the Portland-London Connection

Intel intercepts from U.S. Cyber Command show that funding for these operations doesn’t just come from New York billionaires—but also from overseas intelligence fronts.

Anonymous blockchain transfers tracked from accounts originating in Qatar, London, and Geneva directly fund protest logistics in Portland.

And why Portland?

Because it’s a sanctuary state with a totally compromised legal structure, where federal agencies like ICE are isolated and abandoned by local authorities.

President Trump knows it. His team knows it. And now, the public is finally waking up.

One DHS whistleblower recently revealed that a shipment of encrypted Motorola radios, destined for “journalistic coverage” of the protests, actually contained military-grade communication equipment and facial recognition blockers, meant to evade surveillance by Homeland Security.

This shipment was routed through Canada, processed through a UN NGO license, and received under protection by city officials.

This is treason.

The Bigger Picture: Constitutional War Between Sovereignty and Submission

This isn’t about Portland anymore. President Trump’s campaign of law and order is now a direct war between federal sovereignty and elite global control.

He’s not just fighting Antifa—he’s fighting the UN-backed, Soros-funded, WEF-directed global state that’s taken root in America’s cities like a virus.

Why do you think Chicago and New Orleans are next?

Because just like Portland, they’ve been hollowed out by cartel money, tech elite influence, and corrupt leadership.

They’re hubs for human trafficking, drug running, and biometric surveillance trials—all protected by mayors and governors who smile in public and coordinate in private with foreign actors.

And don’t forget this: The same people funding the Portland chaos are the same people who tried to prevent President Trump’s return in 2024.

They’re still furious that he broke their operation.

That he dismantled their plandemic narrative, that he cut ties with WHO, shut down vaccine passports, killed CBDC plans, and replaced the Fed’s inner circle with pro-gold constitutional economists.

Their last move is chaos. Controlled collapse. Collapse of law enforcement.

Collapse of cities. Collapse of confidence in the government, so they can offer global governance as the solution.

President Trump sees it. He’s going to stop it.

“Portland is the front line,” one high-level NSA analyst said off-record. “But this is a civil war—undeclared, unconventional, and funded by billionaires who want to see America fall.”

What Comes Next?

President Trump’s preparation to federalize the National Guard, if local units refuse orders, will set off a firestorm. But it will also reassert the true hierarchy of Constitutional authority.

That’s the endgame. Because President Trump isn’t just restoring order—he’s reclaiming the Republic from foreign infiltration and domestic betrayal.

And here’s the part no one’s talking about:

Military sources confirm that portable QVS units (Quantum Verification Systems) are being deployed into these regions quietly—tracking real-time biometric data, facial recognition, and encrypted chatter from key agitators.

This is 5D surveillance warfare, and it’s not going to end well for the foot soldiers on Soros’s payroll.

Portland will be taken back. But this is a message to every other city harboring elite-sponsored unrest: You’re next.

President Trump is back. The Republic is back. And the traitors are out of time.

It’s a counter-coup.

And it’s already underway.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has recently discussed the possibility of deploying the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, amid concerns over crime, protests, and what he describes as "paid agitators" linked to groups like Antifa.

On September 5, 2025, President Trump specifically mentioned Portland as a potential target for federal intervention, similar to actions in other cities, stating it "may be one of the cities" for National Guard troops.

Oregon officials, including Governor Tina Kotek and Attorney General Dan Rayfield, have strongly opposed the idea. This echoes tensions from Trump's first term in 2020, when federal agents were sent to Portland during protests, leading to clashes.

