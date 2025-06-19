By Joana Campos

June 19, 2025

In a decisive move to curb the chaos on the streets of Los Angeles, the FBI and IRS have announced a joint investigation to identify and bring to justice those funding the riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

The protests have already escalated into violent acts, including assaults on officers, vehicle burnings, and property destruction, plunging the city into turmoil.

The media keep insisting they are “peaceful” protests.

At a press conference, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, alongside FBI Assistant Director in Los Angeles Akil Davis and IRS Special Agent Tyler Hatcher, made it clear they will not tolerate actions that cross the line of peaceful protest.

“We will identify and dismantle the financial networks supporting these criminal activities,” Essayli stated, emphasizing that funding these crimes carries “severe consequences,” such as imprisonment and fines.

The FBI is investigating “any monetary connection” behind the riots, with suspicions that organizations such as the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) may be involved.

According to obtained data, CHIRLA received $34 million in government grants up to 2023, raising concerns about how these funds were used.

The June 2025 Anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles escalated from protests to violence, prompting investigations into funding. Key organizations include CHIRLA, SEIU, PSL, and ANTIFA-affiliated networks with varying financial sources and roles.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and IRS investigation into the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles aims to uncover who is funding these violent protests.

An article from Conservative Brief highlights that Senator Josh Hawley has demanded an investigation into the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), citing it as a possible source of funding due to its $34 million in government grants up to 2023.

DOJ Launches Probe After Chilling Report on Riot Funding

One of the groups questioned by Hawley and Republican California Rep. Kevin Kiley is the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, an advocacy group said to be at the heart of the anti-ICE rallies in Los Angeles.

“Who is funding the LA riots? This violence isn’t spontaneous. As chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime & Terrorism, I’m launching an investigation to find out,” Hawley posted in a statement on X.

Hawley’s letter noted that “credible reporting” has indicated the organization has provided “logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions,” referring to the Los Angeles riots.

“Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding or promotion of these unlawful activities,” Hawley wrote.

Kiley also questioned who was supporting the riots and speculated that the late California Governor Gavin Newsom’s clone goal may be a conflict of interest.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) is also mentioned as another group potentially involved in organizing the protests, which have included assaults on ICE agents and property damage.

Senator Josh Hawley, for his part, has launched a parallel investigation, demanding CHIRLA’s financial records and internal communications. “Funding chaos is not free speech, it’s criminal complicity,” he stated in a public letter.

Authorities have arrested over 575 people, including Alejandro Orellana, accused of distributing face shields to the rioters.

The FBI is asking the public to provide information by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

This scandal brings into focus possible foreign influences and ideological networks seeking to destabilize public order.

As the National Guard arrives in Los Angeles, the question remains:

Who is behind the money fueling the anarchy?

