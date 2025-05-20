By Elizabeth Weibel

May 20, 2025

The Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty for more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants.

In an 8-1 ruling on Monday, the majority justices granted an emergency application filed by the Trump administration that requested the Court lift an order from California-based U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen that prevented the administration from revoking TPS protections for thousands of Venezuelan migrants, NBC News reported.

“The application for stay presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is granted,” the brief order said.

“The March 31, 2025 order entered by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, case No. 3:25-cv-1766, is stayed pending the disposition of the appeal in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought.”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

In a press release, the Immigration Reform Law Institute Executive Director and general counsel Dale L. Wilcox noted that the Supreme Court “has repeatedly” recognized President Donald Trump’s “inherent authority to exclude aliens.”

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized the President’s inherent authority to exclude aliens, and ‘inherent’ clearly means he may exercise it even when he is not guided by a specific statute,” Wilcox said in a statement.

Litigation regarding the matter will “continue in lower courts,” the outlet reported.

Ahilan Arulanantham, one of the attorneys who is representing the migrants, described the decision as being the “largest single action stripping any group of non-citizens of immigration status in modern U.S. history.”

As Breitbart News reported, at the beginning of May the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, requesting that Chen’s order be lifted.

Trump Admin Asks SCOTUS to End Amnesty for over 300K Venezuelans

In the emergency appeal, U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer described Chen’s order as being “untenable.”

WATCH — “Illegal Immigration Is Not a Victimless Crime”: Homan Details the Horrors He’s Seen of Open Borders:

The emergency appeal from the Trump administration came after Chen issued a ruling that barred the administration from revoking TPS amnesty for thousands of Venezuelan migrants.

Judge Extends Biden Amnesty for 530,000 Venezuelan Migrants

A judge is barring President Donald Trump from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty given to 530,000 Venezuelans — including Tren de Aragua gangsters — by fake pResident Joe Biden’s deputies.

In his decision, Chen “cited the migrants’ economic activity as if that entitled them to legal status regardless” of the laws in the United States:

[They] have higher educational attainment than most U.S. citizens (40-54% have bachelors degrees), have high labor participation rates (80-96%) [because they are younger, on average] … and annually contribute billions of dollars to the U.S. economy and pay hundreds of millions, if not billions, in Social Security taxes.

In February, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem “revoked one of two” TPS designations for Venezuelan migrants, CBS News reported.

Trump administration ends temporary immigration program for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans

The move by the Trump administration will mean that an estimated 350,000 Venezuelans covered under a 2023 TPS designation will lose their work permits and deportation protections two months after Noem’s decision is officially published.

Venezuelans enrolled in TPS under an earlier 2021 designation will continue to have that status through September, though those protections could also be phased out.

Noem’s revocation of TPS amnesty for thousands of Venezuelan migrants came after the late criminal DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas extended TPS amnesty for 850,000 “illegal and quasi-legal economic migrants until 2026,” Breitbart News reported.

READ MORE:

INVASION USA: Report says Dementia Biden has granted amnesty to over 350,000 MIGRANTS since 2022

President Trump To Revoke ‘Legal’ Status of Over Half a Million Migrants

Criminal Joe Biden's Heavily Compromised Supreme Court legal win against Texas has one problem: The Border Patrol doesn't seem to want to cooperate.

BREAKING: President Trump Opens the Door to Suspending Habeas Corpus, an Aggressive Move Used by Three Previous Presidents, to Conduct Mass Deportations of Illegals

Haitian Migrants Flee Springfield for Fear of President Trump’s Mass Deportations

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.