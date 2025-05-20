Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

ILoveLiberty
May 20

This makes me BOIL. Black robed FOOLS are NOT over POTUS. HE alone has multiple roles to fill in CIC, POTUS, Necessary and Proper and Faithfully Execute. The black robed fools have NOT read McCarren-Walter Immigration Act, in which Congress ceded some of their authority to POTUS to do keep out any group of people from any country for as long as he sees fit. As of now, the precedent has been set to ask PERMISSION from the stupid courts to DO HIS JOB and. PROTECT OUR BORDERS, LANGUAGE AND CULTURE, as well as our BLOODLINES.

Cheramie III
May 20

SEND ALL 50 MILLION BACK IN BODY BAGS FOR ALL I COULD CARE JUST REMOVE THEM AND THE JUDGES AND JUSTICES IN THE WAY OF THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL OATH‼️‼️‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

