By PHILLIP NIETO

May 27, 2026

President Donald Trump is set to slash the arsenal of US fighter jets, warships and submarines reserved for NATO allies should a military crisis erupt in Europe, according to a new report.

A military envoy sent by War Secretary Pete Hegseth surprised senior NATO officials in a classified briefing in Brussels late last week after revealing US firepower committed to defending Europe would significantly decline, per Der Spiegel and Reuters.

The US fighter jet commitment to NATO is to be slashed by a third, while the Navy will withdraw destroyers from the alliance’s pool.

Washington will also pull its submarines from NATO altogether, envoy Alexander Velez-Green reportedly told officials behind closed doors.

Europe will be responsible for maintaining its own supply of reconnaissance drones, a key weapon on the modern battlefield of Ukraine.

Hegseth’s envoy stressed that the US is prepared to cooperate closely only with NATO partners who act quickly to close the gaps left by Washington’s scaling back of support.

Some officials in the secret meeting interpreted the message as an indirect threat, according to Der Spiegel.

The Daily Mail has contacted the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

President Donald Trump is set to slash a huge arsenal of military defense reserved for NATO

Hegseth’s envoy stressed that the US is prepared to cooperate closely only with NATO partners who act quickly to close the gaps left by Washington’s scaling back of support

The Trump administration plans to pull all of its submarines reserved for NATO

The cuts will gut the so-called ‘NATO Force Model,’ the alliance framework for defending Europe drawn up in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It lays out exactly which troops, jets, ships and weapons each member state must hand over to NATO’s Supreme Commander if war breaks out on the continent.

The US accounts for roughly 62 percent of total defense spending across NATO, with an annual military budget of around $980 billion.

President Trump has long criticized European allies for failing to spend enough on their own militaries and for not pulling their weight in shouldering the cost of the alliance.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced it would draw down 5,000 troops from Germany over the next six to twelve months.

The move came after Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz slammed President Trump’s lack of strategy in the war against Iran.

Ahead of the meeting last week, NATO leaders were prepared for Washington to scale back support, but they were reportedly blindsided by the speed of the request, according to Der Spiegel.

Hegseth’s envoy informed them that each member state is expected to bring concrete offers to a ‘Force Sourcing Conference’ in June that spell out exactly which countries will the gaps left by the US drawdown.

The US accounts for roughly 62 percent of total defense spending across NATO, with an annual military budget of around $980 billion

Europe will be responsible for maintaining its own supply of reconnaissance drones, a key weapon on the modern battlefield of Ukraine

At last June’s NATO summit in The Hague, allies bowed to President Trump’s demands that they ramp up defense spending to five percent of GDP.

Adding to the mounting tensions between Europe and the US, Hegseth snubbed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius by jetting off to a major security conference in Singapore rather than meeting his counterpart.

With Hegseth out of Washington, Pistorius scrapped the US leg of his trip altogether and is now spending five days in Canada instead.

As the US prepares to eliminate its supply of submarines to NATO, it leaves open a massive military risk for the continent if it’s not able to fill the gap left behind by President Trump.

US submarines are among NATO’s most critical assets in Europe because they are capable of monitoring Russia’s nuclear-armed underwater vessels.

Critical infrastructure for the West, such as undersea cables and oil pipelines, is safeguarded by the submarines.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

At a closed-door NATO briefing, a senior Pentagon envoy informed allies last week that the U.S. plans to significantly scale back the military capabilities it pledges to NATO for crisis response in Europe.

Specifically:

Fighter jets: U.S. contributions would be cut by about one-third.

Strategic bombers: Reduced to roughly half the previous pledged levels.

Submarines: The U.S. would no longer provide any submarines to NATO operations (i.e., zero commitment in a crisis).

Other assets: Fewer destroyers/warships and reduced mid-air refueling aircraft and armed drones.

This is framed as part of the Trump administration’s push for greater “burden-sharing” — Europe stepping up its own defense spending and capabilities — while the U.S. shifts focus toward the Indo-Pacific.

In short, the U.S. is dialing back non-nuclear conventional commitments to force Europe to do more — a major policy shift with real implications for NATO’s readiness.

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