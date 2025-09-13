By Rafa Gómez-Santos Martín

September 13, 2025

Business magnate Elon Musk has launched a serious and direct accusation against the progressive political spectrum following the deadly shooting that cost the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Musk tore into liberal users celebrating Kirk's death on social media.

Musk declared on platform X: “The left is the party of murder,” immediately setting a harsh and polarized narrative about the incident.

‘They are celebrating cold-blooded murder,’ Musk wrote in a reply to a user. ‘Shows what we’re dealing with. Evil people.'

Musk continued blaming the ‘radical Left’ for Kirk’s murder by claiming they are responsible for numerous politically motivated murders.

‘The Left lectured us for the last decade about the dangers of violence from the Right,’ Musk later wrote.

‘From the assassination attempts of President Trump to Brian Thompson, the United Healthcare CEO, being murdered. Now to Charlie Kirk. The danger was actually on the Left.’

Numerous posts with tens of thousands of likes and reposts celebrating Kirk’s death have gone viral on social media, including on X.

The crime occurred during an event of his organization, Turning Point USA, at Utah Valley University, where Kirk —co-founder of the entity and a prominent ally of President Donald Trump— was shot in the neck around noon on September 10, 2025, and died hours later in the hospital, authorities and multiple sources confirmed.

Charlie Kirk, 31, husband, father, and conservative leader, was murdered during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University, an outdoor event that gathered about 3,000 people.

Known for his influence among young people and for his daily podcast with more than 750,000 downloads, Kirk was shot in the neck from a nearby building, about 200 yards from the venue. A suspect was detained and interrogated but later released.

The FBI, along with local authorities, is keeping the investigation open to clarify the facts.

This assassination comes at a moment of growing political tension in the United States.

Numerous recent episodes —from foiled attacks to assaults on public figures— have filled a scenario where the debate has shifted from the ideological arena to open confrontation.

Leaders of all parties have condemned the act:

President Trump defined it as a “political assassination” and ordered flags flown at half-mast; Democratic officials agreed that political violence undermines fundamental democratic values such as legitimate authority, public safety, and institutional cohesion.

In the face of the horror of the attack, conservative voices demand the restoration of the principle of order, the strengthening of legitimate authority, and the guarantee of public safety, particularly in political deliberation spaces such as universities.

The importance of family as the center of moral stability, tradition as a cultural guardian, and institutional respect as an essential element against the growing erosion of the social fabric is underscored.

The shooting is interpreted not only as an individual crime but as a symptom of a radicalized left, accused of fostering ideological hatred to the point of physical violence.

Musk put forward this vision forcefully: by proclaiming that “the left is the party of murder,” he draws a clear line between those who, in his view, defend democratic civility, and those who would be contributing to its disintegration.

This event not only marks the loss of an influential conservative voice but also represents an escalation of political violence that threatens basic institutional values.

One of the fundamental powers of the State —the monopoly of legitimate violence— appears questioned when individuals outside the law carry out acts of such magnitude, and when public leaders, before judicial certainties, assign full political responsibility to their opponents.

Civil society is under pressure: to protect freedom of speech, preserve the State’s legitimate authority, defend the safety of families, and maintain institutional integrity against a left that, according to this narrative, has crossed lines that erode democratic coexistence.

The left, far from presenting itself as an option for peaceful progress, is portrayed here as a collective that tolerates, drives, or normalizes violence as a political tool.

Instead of demonstrating institutional firmness and adherence to the law, it bets on fragmenting society, accusing without evidence, sowing ideological confrontation, and undermining legitimate authority.

Its supposed values of inclusion and dialogue prove hollow when blood demands responsibility, not excuses.

If the State does not react with clarity and rigor, the line separating freedom from chaos will become increasingly less visible.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his plans to posthumously award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

BOTTOMLINE

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was addressing a crowd of students and supporters when gunfire erupted.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old, was identified as the shooter and taken into custody on September 12, 2025, after a two-day manhunt.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter), posted on the platform: "The Left is the party of murder."

This statement accused Democrats and left-leaning groups of fostering an environment that promotes violence against conservatives like Kirk.

Musk followed up by condemning the act as "cold-blooded murder" and criticizing online celebrations of the killing, arguing it exemplified broader societal issues.

President Trump described the killing as a "tragic loss" but used it to criticize the media and opponents, claiming they had demonized Kirk for years by comparing him to extremists.

The incident highlighted challenges in moderating violent content online.

Investigations continue, and no trial date has been set.

